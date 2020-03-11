LOGAN — The new Gordmans department store officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, March 3. Gordmans replaces Peebles, which are both part of the Stage community of stores. The Logan store is one of nine opened throughout West Virginia on March 3. During the ceremony, Gordmans donated $1,000 to Logan High School.
Gordmans opens in downtown Logan
dvidovich
