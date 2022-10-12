LOGAN — Gov. Jim Justice, along with other state officials like West Virginia Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, visited Logan on Oct. 6 for a town hall style event to discuss Amendment 2 on the ballot this November.
Amendment 2, known officially by its ballot title as the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would give the Legislature authority to exempt personal property taxes on equipment used for business practices, as well as the motor vehicle tax. In essence, around 27% of personal property taxes would be given control to the State Legislature.
Proponents of Amendment 2 say it could open the door for new businesses to come to and thrive in West Virginia, while opponents say local governments such as counties and municipalities would lose precious revenue.
During Thursday’s town hall, with Gov. Justice and Hardy on the opposite side, urged the packed room to vote against the measure next month. Hardy had harsh words for the proposed amendment, describing it as both a “trainwreck” and a “shipwreck” for the state’s budget and local governments.
“Amendment 2 — I’m going to say this as bluntly as I can — is a trainwreck,” Hardy said. “It’s a shipwreck for the state’s budget and for local government. It is a complete con for local government.”
Hardy explained that the state’s Constitution was amended in 1932 to allow personal property tax funding to be dished out to local governments to provide essential services.
“That is in the constitution and has been for 90 years,” Hardy said. “You don’t have to ask the West Virginia Legislature for your money. It’s in the Constitution. Remember, if it’s in the Constitution, it can’t be changed without the vote of the people. Well, you’re going to get your chance on Nov. 8, because Amendment 2 says we are going to allow the Legislature to control where the property taxes are going to go.”
“If you want to keep your revenue constitutionally guaranteed right here, right where it comes from, then I would seriously recommend voting against Amendment 2,” Hardy added. “Amendment 2 is a power grab. It’s a power grab by the Legislature to centralize government and take away local control.”
Following Hardy, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper briefly took to the podium to echo Hardy’s sentiments. Pointing to the law and emergency officials in the room such as Sheriff P.D. Clemens and Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority Executive Director Roger Bryant, Carper warned that Amendment 2 would starve them of funding for their services, saying a county like Logan would take the biggest hit.
Gov. Justice then entered the room with his now famous “Baby Dog” by his side. Using himself as an example, Justice said Amendment 2 would help out large corporations more than common people.
“Would Jim Justice be for getting rid of the machinery and inventory tax? Of course I would,” Justice said. “I’d be for getting rid of anything and everything if we could afford to do it, but first and foremost, Jim Justice believes that you should get the benefit because you have brought us to the dance. You should personally get the benefit before big corporations get it. Just think, think, who in this room is going to benefit from getting the machinery and inventory tax gone more than anybody? It’s me. It’s me. Do you realize how much it would mean to me to have the machinery and inventory tax gone? Millions, and I’m the one telling you don’t do it. Don’t do it.”
Justice said there are better ways of eliminating the vehicle tax. He said that including that measure in Amendment 2 was done only to make it more attractive to voters.
Justice also criticized the State Senate for stalling his proposal over the summer to cut state income tax by 10% during a special session of the Legislature. He said special interests may have been to blame for that.
The comments led State Sen. Rupie Phillips (R-Logan) to respond, which led to a back and forth between him and Justice for several minutes.
“Governor, I love you and I know you love West Virginia, but the bottom line, why don’t you call the bluff of the Senate, make a special session next week and tell Sen. (Craig) Blair to put it on the call list. His choice. Let’s get what we want for the people and let the people decide, because all Amendment 2 does is allow us to go in and look at it, and you talked about the vehicle tax, we can’t do that without Amendment 2.”
Justice said Blair won’t come to the negotiating table. Phillips then took aim at Justice’s recent announcement of Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s plan to invest $500 million in a solar hub in Ravenswood.
“Governor, we just gave Warren Buffet — one of the richest men in the world — we just gave him $50 million to come here and put some green stuff in,” Phillips said. “That’s a slap in the face to the coal industry. That’s why I’m sold on my vote.”
“We give everything to the new companies, but what about the existing companies?” Phillips added. “The little mom and pops? What are we doing for them but tax, tax, tax?”
“OK, now come on Rupie, good Lord, that sounds great, but my Lord, I know better,” Justice said. “We don’t need to talk about that, we don’t need to talk about it. It’s just silly. We’ve done everything in the world for business in West Virginia and we’re going to do more, more, more. This (Amendment 2) is all about one thing. This isn’t about little mom and pops. This is really about giving Jim Justice $10 million. This is about Alpha. This is about Arch.”
Phillips said state taxes, especially on businesses, are so high that some companies have set up shop in places like Wise, Virginia where the taxes are friendlier. He said the state will not be able to compete with states like Kentucky and Virginia if West Virginia were to move to a tiered coal severance tax system, a point Justice made during his remarks.
Phillips again called for Justice to call a special session in on the issue of Amendment 2, saying that his income tax proposal from the summer was “ploy” to kill it off.
“Listen brother, I don’t do ploy, and I’m not one that’s going to play the political game and I’m not one that’s going to tell you a bunch of junk and everything,” Justice said. “All I’m going to tell you is simply just this. We need to be helping our people and literally, as Republicans — we’re both that — as Republicans, Republicans are supposed to be in favor of local stuff versus state stuff, and state stuff instead of Washington stuff. Republicans are supposed to stand with the working, everyday people.”
The nearly two-hour meeting ended with Donsil Mullins, a former Logan councilman and longtime water board employee, saying he initially supported Amendment 2, but has changed his mind after attending Thursday’s gathering.