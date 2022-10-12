Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Gov. Jim Justice, along with other state officials like West Virginia Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, visited Logan on Oct. 6 for a town hall style event to discuss Amendment 2 on the ballot this November.

Amendment 2, known officially by its ballot title as the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would give the Legislature authority to exempt personal property taxes on equipment used for business practices, as well as the motor vehicle tax. In essence, around 27% of personal property taxes would be given control to the State Legislature.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you