LOGAN — Software that would allow the county to broadcast messages, receive complaints and more through a mobile app was detailed at last Wednesday’s meeting of the Logan County Housing Authority.
Logan County code enforcer Ray Perry explained that the software, called GovGo, can be used by the county to send a variety of messages alerting residents to things like food distributions, vaccine sites, weather alerts, road closings and more. He said the app can also be used by residents to file complaints.
For the Housing Authority specifically, Perry said the software can automatically tag the location of a dilapidated structure just from a photo. The software, if linked to the assessor’s office and tax department, can then automatically link to that information to provide ownership details.
“I go out and I take a picture of a dilapidated house with my iPhone,” Perry said. “I upload it to my computer, I drag it and drop it onto the software. It reads the geotag off the photo and completely populates the entire document, because it’s cross referencing the assessor’s office and the tax department and as soon as I drop that photo in there, it gives me the owner’s name, the owner’s address, everything about that piece of property.”
Perry added that the software also helps prepare the letter that will be sent to the property owner notifying them that a dilapidated structure exists on the property.
Perry said the software, at a county level, would speed up the process for many tasks and save money as well. He noted that the software is cloud-based and permissions to access certain documents can be limited by department.
“It would take the place of two assistants and three secretaries, basically,” Perry said, “and that’s something that we’re kind of kicking around because it also creates a paper trail that you can’t lose. Everything is stored on the cloud. If it was dilapidated, everybody around the table could have access just to that, but if it was something pertaining to the county commission, they couldn’t get into that. They would have to have permissions set for what they could get into.”
The software is only available to governments. Perry said it costs $12,500 initially and then $1,200 each month after that. LCHA board member Scotty Dingess expressed great interest in the software, saying it can save up to $100,000 or more on employees alone.
Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette, who attended the meeting, said she thinks the software is “well worth it” and said the commission can possibly adjust their budget in some way to pay for it.