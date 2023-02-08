Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Playing defense
Governor’s Office General Counsel Berkeley Bentley defended the office’s $28.3 million transfer into an office-controlled discretionary account before the Senate Finance Committee Friday.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office claimed $28.3 million in state corrections money for COVID-related spending, saying the agency could be reimbursed with federal coronavirus relief money.

But instead of doing that, the Governor’s Office has sat on most of the money since transferring it Sept. 30 to a discretionary account the governor controls, while spending $10 million of the total on a new baseball stadium for Marshall University.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

