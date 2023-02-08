Gov. Jim Justice’s office claimed $28.3 million in state corrections money for COVID-related spending, saying the agency could be reimbursed with federal coronavirus relief money.
But instead of doing that, the Governor’s Office has sat on most of the money since transferring it Sept. 30 to a discretionary account the governor controls, while spending $10 million of the total on a new baseball stadium for Marshall University.
Berkeley Bentley, general counsel to the Governor’s Office, made that acknowledgment to the Senate Finance Committee in a hearing Friday to learn about the $28.3 million transfer.
Less than 1% of the $28.3 million had been reimbursed to state corrections as of Jan. 31, according to the state Auditor’s Office. Roughly $280,000 from the discretionary account, the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, went toward human resources in a mid-December transfer, according to Auditor’s Office data.
On Sept. 30, almost a thousand days after Gov. Jim Justice declared a COVID state of emergency in West Virginia, $28,375,985 remained in the state’s CARES Act cash balance, according to State Auditor’s Office data.
West Virginia received $1.25 billion in funding from the CARES Act, which was passed in 2020.
Federal Department of the Treasury guidance stipulates that any remaining Coronavirus Relief Fund money not used for eligible expenses obligated by Dec. 31, 2021, be returned. The feds consider unreturned funds a debt owed to them.
Rather than return the money, the Governor’s Office transferred it to the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, a fund that has been budgeted only $50,000 in recent years.
The Governor’s Office has said the state used CARES Act money to reimburse itself for previously paid COVID-related expenses, and therefore, the funding isn’t subject to Treasury guidance.
More than $17.8 million sat in the fund unspent as of Jan. 31, per the Auditor’s Office. The fund distributed $106,000 to Appalachian Bible College in December to aid a new minibus purchase. The fund also distributed slightly more than $60,000 to BDO, the consulting firm that advised the Governor’s Office that the state could reimburse itself.
Bentley cited costs to support public-facing corrections personnel whose jobs entailed having to interact with people who had COVID during the pandemic.
“Those people are administratively presumed to be eligible for their payroll and, I believe, some benefits, if not all benefits, to be covered from the CARES [Act] dollars.”
A Governor’s Office response to a Gazette-Mail Freedom of Information Act request for the $28.3 million lists payroll expenses covering corrections personnel.
But as Justice’s office persists in using the $28.3 million almost entirely for purposes other than state corrections reimbursement, long-lingering concerns persist that the state’s jails are overcrowded, understaffed and being consigned to a future of chronic underfunding.
In September, two men who had been incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County filed a federal lawsuit against state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and jail leadership, alleging pervasive overcrowding, faulty plumbing resulting in a lack of running water and limited or no access to drinking water, black mold in inmate cells and showers and rodent and insect infestations.
The lawsuit cited a 2020 Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation annual report that indicated an average 12-month daily population of 640 in the facility with a designed capacity of 468. The jail’s average daily population for fiscal year 2021 was even greater at 717.
In August, Justice issued a state of emergency to address critical staffing shortages at West Virginia’s correctional facilities. The state of emergency provided National Guard personnel with the aim of mitigating staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
The estimated cost to employ the National Guard is $17 million for the rest of the year, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William K. “Billy” Marshall III told the Finance Committee.
House Bill 2879, referred to the House Finance Committee last week, would raise individual correctional officers’ salaries $10,000 over three years, a move that could cost tens of millions of dollars.
Department of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy has reported $200 million in deferred maintenance costs, including $27 million in lock replacements.
Sandy reported his agency received $52 million in CARES Act funding, including $41 million to cover medical expenses.
Sandy said he couldn’t answer a question from Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, trying to reconcile the reported $52 million in CARES Act receipt with the $28.3 million in corrections expenses the Governor’s Office used to reimburse the state.
“Did you get reimbursed for those [COVID-related expenses] through the CARES funds back through to you directly, and was it in full?” Tarr said.
“Senator, I cannot answer in that detail,” Sandy replied.
State Auditor John B. “JB” McCuskey told the Finance Committee the Governor’s Office could have simply requested that $28.3 million be transferred back to state corrections to cover related expenses claimed by the office for reimbursement.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, a vocal Justice critic, called the Governor’s Office’s approach to the $28.3 million “pseudo-laundering” during Friday’s hearing.
“When you transfer the last $28 million, which doesn’t come close to covering any of those corrections expenses, the governor decides to put it into a discretionary account and then starting putting it into … baseball fields,” Tarr said to Bentley. “I want to ask you, what part of that is appropriate?”
“The fund’s available for any number of legal purposes,” Bentley said.
On Oct. 5, Justice approved $10 million from the Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund to be paid to Marshall University to support constructing a new baseball stadium, according to a letter from Justice to the Auditor’s Office.
The transfer came five days after the $28.3 million in CARES Act money was transferred to that fund.
On Sept. 29, Justice announced a $13.8 million contribution to the stadium project slated for completion in March 2024. The governor joined Marshall University President Brad Smith and Athletic Director Christian Spears to make the announcement.
Justice, a Marshall alumnus, presented an oversized $13.8 million check to the university before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
The Governor’s Office said the $13.8 million was to come from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program established through the Legislature’s allotment of $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a sweeping federal COVID-19 package enacted in 2021.
Water Development Authority Executive Director Marie Prezioso said in a December phone interview the Governor’s Office later told her the agency only needed to provide $3.8 million of the approved $13.8 million, leaving $10 million left over. Prezioso said she wasn’t informed why.
There was $252 million in the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund as of December, according to the Auditor’s Office.
Bentley told the committee Justice decided to contribute $10 million to the Marshall baseball stadium project to “free up” that amount for other Water Development Authority projects.
The Senate Finance Committee agreed either it or the full Senate should send a letter to the Treasury Office of Inspector General to request a review of the Governor’s Office’s $28.3 million transfer of remaining CARES Act funding.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor the Department of Homeland Security responded to requests for comment.