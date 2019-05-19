JUSTICE ADDITION - They started their academic journey at Justice Grade School, and on Thursday they walked through those halls one last time.
A group of seven former Justice Grade students who are set to graduate from Logan High School on Friday dressed up in their caps and gowns for an afternoon and greeted the young pupils.
"Both generations going to Justice Grade School is priceless," said pre-K teacher Brandy Alford.
The students who participated were Kayla Toler, Hailee Proffitt, Ally Kirk, RaeAnne Reed, Cameron Adkins, Tori Vance and Ariel Jeffrey.
Logan High School will conduct its graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, May 24, in the Logan High School Fieldhouse.