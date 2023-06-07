Chapmanville Regional High School senior class vice president Landen Tomblin holds up a victory fist after asking classmates who have won a state championship to stand during the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2. Tomblin was a member of the 2023 Class AA boys basketball team at CRHS, which won the state championship in that division.
Logan County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman presents Man High School valedictorian Kaleigh Tolliver is presented with a plaque recognizing her as valedictorian during the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2.
Chapmanville Regional High School senior class vice president Landen Tomblin holds up a victory fist after asking classmates who have won a state championship to stand during the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2. Tomblin was a member of the 2023 Class AA boys basketball team at CRHS, which won the state championship in that division.
Logan County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman presents Man High School valedictorian Kaleigh Tolliver is presented with a plaque recognizing her as valedictorian during the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2.
LOGAN COUNTY — Friday, June 2 was the culmination of the public school academic career of 390 high school graduates in Logan County.
All three high schools held their annual graduation commencement ceremonies, kicking off with Man High School at 1 p.m. inside the Man Memorial Fieldhouse. The Man High class of 2023 saw 94 graduates walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.