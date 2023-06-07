Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN COUNTY — Friday, June 2 was the culmination of the public school academic career of 390 high school graduates in Logan County.

All three high schools held their annual graduation commencement ceremonies, kicking off with Man High School at 1 p.m. inside the Man Memorial Fieldhouse. The Man High class of 2023 saw 94 graduates walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.

