LOGAN — Sixty-one indictments were handed up in Logan County after the grand jury met for their January term.
The list was released Friday by the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher is handling the majority of those indictments, with 37 listed on his docket sheet:
- Cody Adkins, 38: Conspiracy (two counts); grand larceny; willful injury to or destruction of property
- Jacob Allen Adkins, 37: Conspiracy; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony
- Jeremy Shawn Adkins, 36: Entry of building other than dwelling; robbery or attempted robbery (first degree)
- Shane Allen Bailey, 38: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- William Edward Cochran, 49: Malicious or unlawful assault
- Brian David Conley, 39: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes — life registration (two counts)
- Melinda Sue Damron, 33: Embezzlement
- Vada Estep, 56: Assault during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm
- Sarah Farley, 37: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony
- Larry J. Farris, 63: Manufacture schedule I and II narcotic (three counts)
- Michael Farris, 33: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution
- Chasity Dawn Hager, 44: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse
- William David Lester, Jr., 40: Manufacture schedule I and II narcotic (two counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport, or possession of fentanyl (one gram to less than five grams)
- Na’quis Da’vion Louis, 23: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-30 years); manufacture schedule I and II narcotic; transportation of controlled substances into state
- Homer Albert Maynard, 27: Grand larceny
- Daniel Lee Messer, 54: Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle
- Austin Meszaros, 44: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse
- Christopher Anthony Mullins, 20: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); malicious or unlawful assault; use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm
- Delisa Blache Obey, 52: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (four counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (three counts); transportation of controlled substances (schedule I, II, III) (three counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl
- Katrina Ann Perry, 53: Embezzlement
- Joseph Reynolds, 73: Conspiracy; grand larceny
- Tony Dale Ritchie, 35: Manufacture schedule I, II, and III (two counts)
- Tony Dale Ritchie, Jr., 35: Felon escape from institution or officers
- Richard Lee Salyers, 40: Conspiracy (two counts); malicious or unlawful assault; robbery or attempted robbery (first degree)
- Douglas Cody Smoot, 19: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; transportation of controlled substances into state
- Summer Dawn Spears, 37: Grand larceny
- Homer Allen Spry, 45: Conspiracy; grand larceny
- Marvin Derrick Spry, 42: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- Heather Nikole Stapleton, 37: Conspiracy; solicitation to commit certain felonies
- George Staten, 57: First degree arson
- Anthony Stollings, 61: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution
- Anthony Lee Stollings, 61: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- Larry Keith Stollings, 61: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony
- Jamal Rashaud Stoutemire, 40: Consiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-20 years) (four counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (three counts); transportation of controlled substances (schedule I, II, III) (three counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl
- Jonathan Weekly, 34: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; persons prohibited from possessing firearms (felony violence)
- Griffen Lee Williams, 22: Conspiracy; willful injury to or destruction of property
- Katelyn Elizabeth Woods, 19: Conspiracy; willful injury to or destruction of property
On the docket for Circuit Judge Kelly Gilmore Codispoti are 24 indictments:
- Brittani Joelle Adkins, 28: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony
- Shane Allen Bailey, 38: Driving while license revoked — DUI (two counts)
- Thomas Blankenship, 39: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (three counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts); transportation of controlled substances into state (three counts); unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (5+ grams)
- Donald Gene Block, Jr., 45: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (two counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture/deliver/transport/possession of fentanyl (5+ grams)
- Christopher Tyler Brewster, 27: Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor (eight counts)
- David Matthew Conley, 38: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl
- Michael Keith Cyrus, 23: Grand larceny; willful injury to or destruction of property
- Christopher Charles Daniels, 39: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- John Estep, 45: Grand larceny; receiving or transferring stolen goods
- Michael Henry Frazier, 39: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (three counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts); transportation of controlled substances (schedule I, II, III) (three counts); unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (5+ grams)
- Michael Henry Frazier, 39: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-30 years); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; transportation of controlled substances into state
- Tonya Lynn Harvey, 39: Grand larceny
- Reatta Ann Hodge, 44: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture schedule I and II narcotic
- Robert Kenneda, 33: Conspiracy (two counts); malicious or unlawful assault; robbery first degree — threat of deadly force with weapon
- Christopher Thomas Lee, 41: Grand larceny; willful injury to or destruction of property
- Greg A. Matney, 44: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- Jerry Jerome McNeely, 34: Conspiracy (two counts); grand larceny; willful injury to or destruction of property
- Stephanie Nida, 21: Conspiracy; willful injury to or destruction of property
- Tabetha Siffles, 51: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); unlawful manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance
- Edward Golzy Smith, 45: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (two counts); manufacture schedule I and II narcotic; unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl
- Richard Douglas Smoot, 50: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); unlawful manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; transportation of controlled substances into state
- Patricia Lynn Starkey, 55: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-30 years); manufacture schedule I, II, and III; transportation of controlled substances into state
- Marissa Kaye Woods, 19: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (three counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts); transportation of controlled substances (schedule I, II, III) (three counts); unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (5+ grams)
- Nicholas Wright, 63: Fleeing from officer (vehicle — reckless indifference); shoplifting