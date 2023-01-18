Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Sixty-one indictments were handed up in Logan County after the grand jury met for their January term.

The list was released Friday by the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you