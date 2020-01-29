LOGAN — Fifty felony indictments were handed down in Logan County Circuit Court after the grand jury met in January. The list was released by Logan County Prosecuting Attorney John W. Bennett.
- Michael Ray Brown, 62, of Cyclone: Possession controlled substance.
- Chelsea Calloway, 24, of Sod: Gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
- Timothy Jason Caserta, 38, of Ridgeview: Definition driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, penalties; driving while license suspended or revoked, general; gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
- Gregory Dale Copley, 49, of Chapmanville: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; destruction of property; petit larceny, penalties.
- Raymond Dalton, 43, of Chapmanville: Falsely reporting an emergency incident to a law enforcement officer or agency; first degree arson.
- James Michael Deel, 38, of Accoville: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; three counts of conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; grand larceny, penalties; receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Virgil C. Dingess, 68, of Chapmanville: Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances (felony 3rd or greater offense).
- Belinda Lynn Estep, 42, of Ethel: Driving while license suspended or revoked, general.
- Cameron Michael Farmer, 19, of Logan: Two counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; entry of building other than dwelling, entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel; grand larceny, penalties.
- Tracy R. Gore, 39, of Chapmanville: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- Anthony Griffin, 20, of Stollings: Conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; grand larceny, penalties.
- James Louis Grimmett, 50, of Danville: Possession controlled substance; two counts prohibited acts A, penalties, manufacture (Schedule IV).
- Cody Lee Hager, 26, of Whitman: Two counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; persons prohibited from possessing firearms, classifications; two counts prohibited acts A, penalties, manufacture (schedule I, II and III).
- Ricky Herman, 56, of Oceana: Burglary in the nighttime, break and enter, or enter without breaking; three counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; grand larceny, penalties; receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- James Morris Hiroskey, II, 36, of Chapmanville: Driving while license revoked, DUI; manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony; no vehicle insurance; obedience to traffic-control devices, official signs to be in proper position, etc.
- James M. Hiroskey, II, 36, of Chapmanville: Driving while license revoked, DUI; fleeing from officer, penalties, definitions (vehicle, reckless indifference); no vehicle insurance; speed limitations generally, penalty.
- Albert Leonard Hoosier, II, 37, of Mallory: 10 counts attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); 10 counts sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child.
- William Dennis Houser, 45, of Danville: Definition Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, penalties; driving while license suspended or revoked, general.
- Haleigh Shawn Hughes, 18, of Logan: Breaking and entering, auto; two counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; grand larceny, penalties.
- Amber Faye Jude, 36, of Mallory: Driving while license revoked, DUI; DUI causing death; two counts possession controlled substance; speed limitations generally, penalty.
- Troy J. Lee, 26, of Whitman: Embezzlement.
- Alan Joe Lusk, 36, of Mallory: Five counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration).
- Kelvin Aquiles Mally, 26, of New York: Conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony; possession controlled substance.
- Jeffrey Scott Maynard, 28, of Chapmanville: Four counts manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony.
- Natasha Nicole Morgan, 56, of Logan: Two counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; two counts manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony.
- Shianna Marie Osborne, 21, of Logan: Conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; grand larceny, penalties.
- Jason Steven Richards, 34, of West Logan: Two counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; two counts manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony.
- Thomas Randall Riley, 48, of Lorado: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; three counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; grand larceny, penalties; receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Tera Renee Ross, 35, of Amherstdale: Conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony.
- Morgan Andrew Shepherd, 27, of Whitman: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, penalties.
- John Abe Skeans, 32, of Henlawson: Two counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; two counts manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony.
- Samuel David Steele, 38, of Chapmanville: Definition driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, penalties; gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
- Stephen Antonio Tura, 25, of Accoville: Two counts burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; four counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; grand larceny — penalties; receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Billy Ray Vance, 40, of Mount Gay: 10 counts incest, person engaged in sexual intercourse or sexual intrusion with a family member; 15 counts sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child; 10 counts sexual assault in the second degree.
- Christopher Charles Vance, 34, of Whitman: Driving while license revoked, DUI.
- Kristy Vance, 38, of Mount Gay: 10 counts gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
- Tammy Rose Vance, 42, of Chapmanville: DUI: Permit impaired person to drive; gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
- Tennis Ray Vance, 38, of Logan: Three counts manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony; operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, first offense.
- Christian Alexis Vega, 23, of Bronx, N.Y.: Conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony.
- James Donald Vickers, 51, of Big Creek: Two counts battery on a government employee and/or medical personnel; driving while license revoked, DUI; fleeing from officer, penalties, definitions; head lamps on motor vehicles; improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor); no vehicle insurance; four counts obstructing officer, penalties, definitions; operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certificate, penalty for misdemeanor.
- Jonathan Bradley White, 19: Conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; grand larceny, penalties
- Richard Neal Williams, Jr, 29, of Wilkinson: Two counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; entry of building other than dwelling, entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel; grand larceny, penalties.
- Tasha Kay Dingess, 44, of Chapmanville: Two counts conspiracy; manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony; two counts possession controlled substance.
- Randall Todd Mooney, 41, of Logan: Manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony; persons prohibited from possessing firearms, classifications.
- Rodney Eugene Mullins, 68, of Kistler: Two counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration).
- Billy Ooten, 43, of Pecks Mill: Driving while license suspended or revoked, general; two counts manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony; operation of vehicles with safety belts.
- Michael Runyon, 39, of Whitman: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; grand larceny, penalties.
- Michael David Scaggs, Jr, 31, of Chapmanville: Two counts conspiracy, construction of section, penalties; two counts manufacture, deliver sched I, II, III, IV felony.
- Jordan Michael Vance, 28, of Wilkinson: Two counts failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration).