LOGAN - Forty-two felony indictments were handed down in Logan County Circuit Court after the grand jury met in May. The list was released by Logan County Prosecuting Attorney John W. Bennett.
Of that list, 39 individuals were indicted, and two were given first degree murder charges.
Freddie Abbott, 31, of Harts, allegedly stole a Chapmanville police cruiser and attempted to flee in it on Feb. 14. His charges include fleeing with reckless indifference, attempted murder in the first degree, three counts of felony destruction of property, grand larceny, fleeing on foot, driving revoked for DUI and obstructing an officer/resisting arrest.
Other indictments include:
n Autumn Renea Aliff, 35, of Logan: Third offense shoplifting, third offense conspiracy to commit shoplifting, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent, counterfeiting, conspiracy to possess with intent to employ as true counterfeit money.
n Noah Lee Blankenship, 60, of Danville: Third offense driving while license revoked for DUI, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
n Emily Bledsoe, 43, of Chapmanville: Malicious assault, conspiracy to commit malicious assault, first-degree robbery, strangulation, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
n Tanner Carter, 20, of Holden: Three counts of first degree sexual assault and three counts of first degree sexual abuse.
n Layton Seth Cline, 46, of Baisden: First degree murder, presentation of a firearm.
n Vincent Collins, 47, of Chapmanville: Wanton endangerment, domestic assault, presentation of a firearm, shooting across road or near building or crowd.
n Lisa Ann Conley, 52, of Holden: 12 counts of prescription fraud schedule II, five counts of prescription fraud schedule IV, 17 counts of conspiracy possession of controlled substance by fraud.
n Timothy Lee Cooper, 36, of Delbarton: Possession of schedule I substance with intent to deliver, possession of schedule III substance with intent to deliver, transporting controlled substance into jail, prison or correctional facility.
n Alexander Dewayne Dalton, 33, of Chapmanville: First degree attempted murder, malicious assault, presentation of a firearm.
n Chad Davis, 41, of Chapmanville: First degree attempted robbery, attempted malicious assault.
n Jonathan Dale Dingess, 34, of Harts: Two counts of possession of a schedule II substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule III substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a schedule IV substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule I substance, possession of a schedule V substance with intent to deliver, DUI and failure to obey traffic device.
n Jonathan Dale Dingess, 34, of Harts: Three counts of possession of a schedule II substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a schedule III substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule IV substance with intent to deliver and possession of a schedule V substance with intent to deliver.
n Jessica Elyse Ellis, aka Jessica E. Dingess, 34, of Ranger: Grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, receiving/transferring stolen property, conspiracy to commit receiving/transferring stolen property.
n Jimmy Howard Farris, 37, of Harts: Willfully, unlawfully and maliciously setting fire on lands.
n Michael James Farris, 30, of Chapmanville: Malicious assault.
n Robert Kahn Hatfield, 39, of Lyburn: Strangulation, malicious assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of presentation of firearm, domestic battery, obstructing an officer/resisting arrest.
n Wallace Charles Justice Jr, 26, of Logan: First degree murder, presentation of firearm, wanton endangerment.
n Jason Lukacs, 44, of Holden: Burglary and 18 counts of fraud in connection with access device.
n Benny James May, 44, of Chapmanville: Grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, receiving/transferring stolen property, conspiracy to commit receiving/transferring stolen property.
n Benny James May, 44, of Chapmanville: Third offense driving revoked for DUI.
n Kayla May, 30, of Lyburn: Forgery, uttering, nine counts of fraud in connection with access device.
n Shawn Douglas Maynard, 28, of Holden: Burglary and grand larceny.
n Martin Eugene Morgan, 25, of Accoville: Eight counts of second degree sexual assault and eight counts of first degree sexual abuse.
n Rosetta Davis Mounts, 44, of Holden: Second offense possession of a schedule II substance with intent to deliver.
n David Newsome, 49, of Chapmanville: Five counts of failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.
n Steven Douglas Perry, 37, of Henlawson: Four counts of grand larceny and two counts conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
n Herbert Alan Roberts III, 33, of Chapmanville: Four counts of grand larceny and two counts conspiracy to commit grant larceny.
n Charles Sandreth, 39, of Volga: Two counts of sexual abuse.
n Jimmy Sartin, 26, of West Logan: Possession of a schedule I substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possession with intent
n John Skeens aka John Skeans, 53, of Holden: Third offense shoplifting, third offense conspiracy to commit shoplifting, possession of a schedule II. substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to possess with intent, counterfeiting, conspiracy to possess with intent to employ as true counterfeit money.
n Homer Spry, 42, of Dingess: Third offense shoplifting.
n Tommy Stamper, 48, of Harts: Malicious assault, conspiracy to commit malicious assault, robbery, strangulation, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
n Matthew Kendall Stevens, 40, of Stollings: Two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, DUI with minor child, two counts child passenger safety device required, obstructing an officer/resisting arrest.
n Ora Elmer Stollings, 91, of Chapmanville: Two counts of first degree sexual abuse.
n Eugene A. Summerville, 40, of Columbus, Ohio: Second offense possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
n Alisha Tomblin, 25, of West Logan: Possession of a schedule I substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to possess with intent.
n Sarah Vance, 33, of Verdunville: 12 counts of prescription fraud schedule II by fraud, five counts of prescription fraud schedule IV by fraud, 17 counts of conspiracy to obtain possession by fraud.
n Justin Michael Walker, 30, of Mallory: Burglary, strangulation, presentation of firearm, two counts wanton endangerment, domestic battery, domestic assault, obstructing officer/resisting arrest.
n Tara Rena Watts, 36, of Monaville: Third offense shoplifting.
n Tara Rena Watts, 36, of Monaville: Third offense shoplifting, obstructing an officer/resisting arrest.
n Chase William Wilson, 36, of Ottawa: Two counts of grand larceny.