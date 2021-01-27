LOGAN — Forty-three felony indictments were returned in Logan County Circuit Court by the grand jury on Jan. 14, 2021. The list was released by Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling.
Five individuals listed have two separate indictments. One of them is Paul David Wiley Jr., 27, who was charged with arson after he admitted to setting the Fox Apartments fire on Stratton Street in Logan on Nov. 8, 2019.
Three additional names were listed on the docket, but were not part of the January 2021 grand jury term, which was assigned to Logan County Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant. As such, they are not listed as part of this publication.
- Richie Dustin Adkins, 32: Assault during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); kidnapping; malicious or unlawful assault; strangulation.
- Patrick Sean Ballard II, 28: Driving while license revoked — DUI; fleeing from officer.
- Jamie Bevino, 35: Transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention center.
- Gabriel Blankenship, 37: Entry of building other than dwelling (entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel) — three counts; grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Christopher James Branham, 24: Shooting across road or near building or crowd (within 500 feet of any dwelling house); wanton endangerment involving a firearm — two counts.
- Keisha Nicole Barker, 31: Burglary (entry of dwelling or outhouse); conspiracy — two counts; grand larceny.
- Albert Lee Brown, 44: Conspiracy — three counts; manufacture or deliver of schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance — two counts; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Erik Scott Brown, 25: Transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention center.
- Corey Glen Browning, 29: Conspiracy; entry of building other than dwelling (entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel); petit larceny.
- Austin Michael Collins, 27: Destruction of property; entry of building other than dwelling (entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel); impersonation of law enforcement officer or official.
- Jimmy Ray Conley, 28: Manufacture or deliver of schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance.
- Kelly Michelle Curry, 39: Driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense; driving while license revoked for DUI.
- April Cusic, 45: Conspiracy — 12 counts; forgery and uttering — 12 counts.
- Alice Lynn Dempsey, 68: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary) — two counts; burglary (entry of dwelling or outhouse); use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony — two counts; wanton endangerment involving a firearm — two counts.
- Wesley A. Dingess, 43: Malicious or unlawful assault; assault; battery (wounding).
- Wesley Alan Dingess, 43: Abduction of person, kidnapping or concealing a child (prostitution); malicious or unlawful assault; sexual assault in the first degree; strangulation.
- Ronald Seaburn Green, 43: Incest — three counts; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child — three counts; sexual assault in the second degree — three counts.
- Ronald Seaburn Green, 43: Sexual assault in the second degree — two counts.
- Bryce Scott Hamilton, 22: Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs; driving while license revoked for DUI
- Whitney Jarrells, 30: Embezzlement.
- Jonathan Kennedy, 27: Fleeing from officer.
- Edward Lee Messer, 43: Transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention center.
- Mark Dwayne Messer, 34: Conspiracy — three counts; manufacture or deliver of schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance — three counts.
- Curtis Cortez Miller, 43: Conspiracy — two counts; manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic); unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (5+ grams).
- Kayla Michelle Mitchell, 29: Conspiracy — two counts; manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic); unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl.
- Brian Lee Montgomery, 44: Burglary (entry of dwelling or outhouse); conspiracy — two counts; grand larceny.
- Crystal Rose Mullins, 34: Accessory before and after the fact.
- Crystal Rose Mullins, 34: Conspiracy — three counts; manufacture or deliver of schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance — three counts.
- Christopher William Nottingham, 35: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); malicious or unlawful assault; persons prohibited from possessing firearms; wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
- Christopher William Nottingham, 35: Conspiracy — three counts; manufacture or deliver of schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance — three counts.
- Quentin Dion Parker, 51: Manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl
- Ben Jackson Patrick, 32: Burglary (entry of dwelling or outhouse); destruction of property; petit larceny.
- Kalan O’neal Ramsey, 35: Manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) — two counts.
- Steven Michael Ritz, 33: Manufacture or deliver of schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance — two counts.
- Raid Salgado, 26: Sexual abuse 1st degree; sexual assault in the second degree — three counts.
- Hurston Simpkins, Jr., 56: Conspiracy.
- Justin Andrew Sizemore, 32: Grand larceny; willful injury to or destruction of property.
- Jeffrey Allan Spry, 36: Conspiracy; entry of building other than dwelling (entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel); petit larceny.
- Kaila Rose Stiltner, 33: Manufacture (schedule I, II and III) — three counts.
- Robert Lee Watts, 47: Conspiracy — 12 counts; forgery and uttering — 12 counts.
- Cody Michael Wells, 26: Grand larceny — two counts.
- Paul David Wiley, 28: Burning, etc., of other buildings or structures, second degree arson; first degree arson.
- Paul David Wiley Jr., 28: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms (prior felony conviction) — three counts; use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm.