LOGAN — Seventy-seven indictments were returned in Logan County Circuit Court after the grand jury met in September. The list was released by Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling.
The bulk of the indictments are being handled by Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant, whose docket includes 63 indictments:
- Brian Scott Abbott, 30: Manufacture (schedule I, II, and III).
- Robert Lewis Anderson, 50: Manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (two counts).
- Jeremie Dean Bailey, 39: Entry of building other than dwelling; petit larceny.
- Patrick Sean Ballard, 28: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution; grand larceny.
- Patrick Sean Ballard, 28: Assault, battery on government or health care employee (two counts); driving while license suspended or revoked; fleeing from officer; obstructing officer.
- Clifton Miller Belcher, 49: Driving while license revoked.
- Clifton Miller Belcher, 49: Driving while license revoked — DUI; improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor); no vehicle insurance; operation of vehicles without safety belts; operation with certified inspection or failure to produce certificate (penalty for misdemeanor).
- Dylan Skylar Bledsoe, 20: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-20 years); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
- Dylan Skylar Bledsoe, 20: Destruction of property; fleeing from officer; receiving or transferring stolen vehicle.
- James Edward Caldwell, 48: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
- Charles Canterbury III, 35: Destruction of property.
- Andrew Lee Cantrell, 34: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); child abuse resulting in injury; willful injury to or destruction of property.
- Dennis John Cooper, 46: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Dennis John Cooper, 46: Manufacture (schedule I, III, and III) (two counts).
- Roy Brandon Cooper, 35: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); Unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (one gram to less than five grams).
- Roy Brandon Cooper, 35: Transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention center.
- Brian Christopher Craddock, 48: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Brian Christopher Craddock, 48: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Jacob Tyler Craddock, 25: Driving while license revoked — DUI; reckless driving.
- Jessica Lynn Crum, 42: Burglary in the nighttime, break and enter, or enter without breaking; grand larceny.
- Anthony Dalton, 31: Conspiracy (two counts); entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny.
- Levar Day, 41: Malicious or unlawful assault.
- Levar Thelbert Day, 41: Strangulation.
- Justin James Earnest, 32: Transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention center; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Mary Edwards, 38: Gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
- James Earl Ellis, 64: Sexual assault in the second degree; strangulation.
- Kenneth Farley, 23: Grand larceny.
- Eric Conan Gibson, 36: Child neglect resulting in injury; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child; sexual assault — 2nd degree — no consent.
- Kolby Rell Hensley, 26: Malicious or unlawful assault.
- George Christopher Hill, 42: Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs (passenger under 16); gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- David Edward Hodge, 27: Burglary; conspiracy (two counts); grand larceny.
- Betty Joann Hunter, 34: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-20 years); manufacture (schedule I, II, and III).
- Chad Michael Hunter, 33: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-20 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
- Donald Jerry Manns Jr., 32: Conspiracy (two counts); entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny.
- Frankie Dale Maynard, 53: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-20 years); conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); conspiracy; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV Felony (two counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Franklin Derrick Maynard, 33: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-20 years); conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); conspiracy; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV Felony (two counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Amber Nicole Means, 28: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Billy James Mitchem, 46: Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs; driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Billy J. Mitchem, 46: Driving while license revoked — DUI; operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; required security, exceptions (no insurance).
- Cleve Richard Mullins, 70: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (2-15 years); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Rockey Lee Mullins, 55: Malicious or unlawful assault; strangulation.
- Jamie Osborne, 33: Use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony (four counts); wanton endangerment involving a firearm (four counts)
- Tasia Marie Roberts, 35: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl
- James Edward Rogers, 60: Sexual assault in the first degree (two counts).
- Everett Salisbury, 43: Gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (two counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (four counts).
- Jessica Maria Salisbury, 34: Gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (two counts); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (four counts).
- Dustin Lee Saul, 30: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Homer Allen Spry, 44: Malicious or unlawful assault.
- Homer Spry, 44: Breaking and entering — auto; grand larceny.
- Homer Allen Spry, 44: Assault during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; burglary; domestic battery — unlawful or intentional physical contact or harm to family or household member; grand larceny; robbery or attempted robbery (first degree).
- Eshukii Lea Tolliver, 35: Child neglect resulting in injury.
- Brandon Scott Turner DUI: impaired with unemancipated minors; gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
- Frances Elaine Turner, 42: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- Jordan Keeyon Turner, 19: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
- Jordan Keeyon Turner, 19: Wanton endangerment involving a firearm; willful injury to or destruction of property.
- Tylil Lee Turner, 20: Shooting across road or near building or crowd; wanton endangerment involving a firearm (four counts).
- Tennis Ray Vance, 40: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); persons prohibited from possessing firearms (felony violence); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Tennis Ray Vance, 40: Burglary; grand larceny.
- Jordan Vickers, 29: DUI: impaired with unemancipated minors; gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or bodily injury (two counts).
- Carla Walls, 53: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (three counts).
- Misty Watkins, 45: Attempted or fraudulently use, forgery, traffic of; fraudulent schemes (three counts); wrongfully seeking workers’ compensation.
- Robert Lee Wats, 48: Driving while license suspended or revoked; improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor).
- Judy K. Wilson, 47: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (two counts).
Circuit Judge Josh Butcher’s docket includes 14 indictments:
- Stephen Burton, 39: Conspiracy; fraudulent claims to insurance companies (four counts); fraudulent schemes (three counts).
- Johnny Lee Butcher, 26: Conspiracy, fraudulent claims to insurance companies (four counts); fraudulent schemes (three counts).
- Mirable Collins, 38: Conspiracy, fraudulent claims to insurance companies (four counts); fraudulent schemes (three counts).
- Melissa Ann Dillon, 48: Child neglect resulting in injury; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Carl Edward Ellis Jr., 42: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
- Jonathan Claude Hannah, 40: Grand larceny.
- Carrie Dawn Justice, 32: Child neglect resulting in injury; conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic).
- Jessica Lynn Meade, 30: Conspiracy (two counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; manufacture (schedule I, II, and III); receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Malcolm Ray Meade Jr., 33: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); retaliation against a public official.
- Malcolm Meade, 33: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (two counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts); receiving or transferring stolen vehicle.
- Malcolm Meade, 33: Burglary.
- Malcolm Meade, 33: Burglary; trespass on property other than structure or conveyance.
- Bobby J. Newsome Jr., 44: Conspiracy; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- Rufus Ray Whitt, 42: Conspiracy; fraudulent claims to insurance companies (four counts); fraudulent schemes (three counts).