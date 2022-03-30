From left, Isaiah Hatfield, Larry Chafin, Mike Browning, Judy Hatfield, Jack Hatfield, Rio Hatfield and Keith White attend the official grand opening for the Hatfield-McCoy Museum and gift shop at Sarah Ann on Saturday.
The last homeplace of William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield, located at 12790 Jerry West Highway at Sarah Ann, has been developed into a museum and gift shop by the Hatfield & McCoy Foundation.
SARAH ANN — After several months of planning, the official grand opening for the Hatfield-McCoy Museum and gift shop at the last Hatfield homeplace at Sarah Ann was held Saturday afternoon.
Located at 12790 Jerry West Highway at Sarah Ann just a half-mile from the historic Hatfield family cemetery, the museum sits on the property that was the last homeplace of the famous William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield. The museum houses various items like relics found from digs at the homeplace and memorabilia.
The foundation also plans to use the property to host events such as reunions and other community attractions.
In a previous interview with The Logan Banner, Jack Hatfield, president and managing director of the Hatfield & McCoy Foundation, described the museum as one of the only truly authentic representation of the family histories of both the Hatfields and McCoys. He said he hopes the museum preserves the history while also conveying a modern message of peace, love, inclusion and acceptance.
Saturday’s grand opening, which was by invitation, was attended by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin representative Mike Browning; Rio Hatfield, who signed the peace treaty with the McCoys; and Judy Hatfield, who purchased the homeplace land several years ago and started the foundation. Others in attendance included Jack’s brother, Isaiah, Larry Chafin, Keith White, Dwight Williamson and others.