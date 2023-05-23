LOGAN – The Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been awarded a grant aimed at increasing investigations and crime prosecutions, as well as the development of a website and mobile app.
The grant, which totals $124,671.20, was awarded through the Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative, which is an effort funded federally by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA). The funding will support a two-year program that will provide an additional prosecutor for the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office who will also work in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
The funding will also be used for the development of a website and a mobile app for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling said citizens will be able to contact their office, report crimes, and check on the status of a case through the site and app.
“We’re excited about the possibility of adding an additional prosecutor,” Wandling said during Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission. “This will come at zero expense to Logan County residents. There’s zero match by the Logan County Commission. We have a tremendous caseload and the ability to work with Will Thompson, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, is an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often.”
Wandling said his office already has several attorneys interested in the position and that the job will be posted Tuesday.