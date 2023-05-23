Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling discusses a grant award during Monday afternoon's meeting of the Logan County Commission.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN – The Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been awarded a grant aimed at increasing investigations and crime prosecutions, as well as the development of a website and mobile app.

The grant, which totals $124,671.20, was awarded through the Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative, which is an effort funded federally by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA). The funding will support a two-year program that will provide an additional prosecutor for the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office who will also work in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

