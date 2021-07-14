The Great American Petting Farm, which is currently traveling around to West Virginia grocery stores, was in Logan County last week, making a stop at Towne N’ Country Foodland in Chapmanville on Monday, July 5, and the Pic-Pac at Man on Tuesday, July 6. In Man, locals enjoyed interacting with the exotic animals that included llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, cows and others.
