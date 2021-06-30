Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
2019 0529 pettingzoo 01
Buy Now

Luke Caldwell, 3, of Salt Rock, visits the Great American Petting Zoo at Food Fair in 2019 in Barboursville.

 File photo | HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — The Great American Petting Zoo is back in the region. The free exhibit gives folks a chance to cuddle, pet and feed a variety of animals — including llamas, wallabies and African pygmy goats — at multiple locations.

The petting zoo’s schedule includes Monday, July 5, Foodland, Chapmanville, West Virginia; and Tuesday, July 6, Pic-Pac, Man, West Virginia.

Up to 30 animals roam freely from noon to 7 p.m. in the petting zoo, including exotic sheep, Vietnamese potbellied pigs, bantam chickens, miniature call ducks and newborn animals on occasion.

Admission to the petting zoo is free with any purchase from a participating grocer. For more information, visit www.greatamericanpettingzoo.com.

Recommended for you