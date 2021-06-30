BARBOURSVILLE — The Great American Petting Zoo is back in the region. The free exhibit gives folks a chance to cuddle, pet and feed a variety of animals — including llamas, wallabies and African pygmy goats — at multiple locations.
The petting zoo’s schedule includes Monday, July 5, Foodland, Chapmanville, West Virginia; and Tuesday, July 6, Pic-Pac, Man, West Virginia.
Up to 30 animals roam freely from noon to 7 p.m. in the petting zoo, including exotic sheep, Vietnamese potbellied pigs, bantam chickens, miniature call ducks and newborn animals on occasion.
Admission to the petting zoo is free with any purchase from a participating grocer. For more information, visit www.greatamericanpettingzoo.com.