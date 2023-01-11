The West Virginia legislative session starting next week will feature more of the same goals for environmentalists — greater protection from oil and gas well pollution and cleaner water.
It’s likely to feature similar legislation as that which has failed in the past, too.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, says he plans to reintroduce bills that failed in last year’s regular session that would increase funding for the state Office of Oil and Gas beleaguered by staff shortages in recent years and seek to prevent oil and gas wells from being orphaned.
Hansen, one of the Legislature’s leading environmental advocates whose bills face long odds in a Republican supermajority that has grown since last year, also plans to reintroduce a bill that would establish maximum contaminant levels for PFAS. PFAS are man-made chemicals linked to harmful health impacts that have been used in consumer products since the mid-20th century.
The state’s well inspection staff has dwindled from 17 to nine in the past two-plus years.
The office has faced a $1.3 million shortfall with its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, drying up amid oil and gas industry struggles. The office doesn’t collect revenue from annual oversight fees like the Department of Environmental Protection’s other divisions.
In 2020, the office resolved to eliminate 14 of 39 positions, saving $1.1 million, according to agency officials.
There are 75,000 wells throughout the state, including roughly 6,000 orphaned wells, that inspectors are responsible for, DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told lawmakers considering legislation to bolster Office of Oil and Gas funding during the session.
Two bills that would have at least restored the office’s funding to its levels before the downsizing got approval from a Senate energy panel, and one passed the entire Senate. But that’s as far as they went.
Hansen’s House Bill 4054 last year in part would have required oil and gas well operators to set up an escrow account for each well to set aside money for well-plugging.
Drillers would have had to agree to plug all orphaned and abandoned wells in a leased area that would be drained by the well to get a new well-drilling permit.
Hansen’s House Bill 4055 last year would have established human health water quality criteria for the most pervasive PFAS, including those linked to cancers. Such criteria
In 1951, DuPont began using perfluorooctanoic acid, one of the most common PFAS, known as PFOA, to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
The EPA has said DuPont failed for more than two decades to report data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant. The company agreed to pay $10.25 million for reporting violations in 2005 in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
The EPA said in June that two PFAS known as PFOA and PFOS are many times more dangerous than previously thought. The agency slashed the advisory levels of those two PFAS to tiny fractions of what they were before.
But PFOA and PFOS health advisory levels aren’t regulations or enforceable. The EPA intends for them to be in place until a national drinking water regulation takes effect.
Hansen said his proposed legislation would require the DEP to use federal PFAS permitting guidance released last month.
“It moves our permitting system in the right direction,” Hansen said.
The stakes for protecting the public from not only PFAS but the cost of cleaning them up are especially high in the Ohio River Valley, according to a recently released U.S. Geological Survey study that pointed out what it called a “paucity” of West Virginia water quality evaluations beyond PFAS.
West Virginia lags other states in regulatory limits for PFAS and sanctions for the manufacturers responsible for contaminating the environment with them.
The Geological Survey study published in July found high concentrations of PFOA and PFOS in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle. The former, the study found, is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition and other environmental groups have called for more protective state PFAS oversight in recent years.
But given the swelled Republican supermajority, state environmental advocates may play more defense against bills they find objectionable than offense for bills they back.
In recent sessions, that has meant fighting legislation aimed at rolling back regulations on oil and gas tanks closest to public water intakes.
Conservationists and clean water proponents hailed last year’s failure of a bill that would have exempted oil and gas tanks closest to public water intakes from mandated evaluations and certifications by registered professional engineers or other approved individuals under the state Aboveground Storage Tank Act.
The Aboveground Storage Tank Act requires registration and certified inspection of such tanks as well as the submission of spill-prevention response plans.
The state defines zones of critical concern — the areas nearest to water intakes — as consisting of a five-hour water-travel time in streams to an intake, with a width of 1,000 feet horizontally from each bank of the principal stream.
Last year’s HB 2598 also would have allowed tanks in zones of critical concern with 8,820 gallons or less of crude oil, brine water and natural gas condensate to be self-inspected and self-certified by their owner or operator at least once per year and reported to the state.
The bill was designed to benefit the oil and gas industry by lessening inspection costs for tank operators. But it provoked concern about potential drinking water contamination from tank leaks of pollutants harmful to human health near public water intakes.
2021’s version of HB 2598 would have been further-reaching, fully exempting the category of tanks closest to water intakes from regulation under the Aboveground Storage Tank Act. HB 2598 passed in the House before stalling in the Senate in 2021 and 2022.
The Legislature passed the Aboveground Storage Tank Act in 2014 in response to the Elk River chemical spill in January of that year that contaminated the drinking water supply for 300,000 people.
The Legislature has gradually weakened its oversight of oil and gas tanks since 2014. The exemptions started a year after the Elk River spill, when the Legislature, in 2015, scaled back the Aboveground Storage Tank Act to only require inspection of tanks that contain either 50,000 gallons or more of hazardous material or are located within a zone of critical concern.
In 2017, the Legislature carved out an exemption for tanks outside zones of critical concern.
The West Virginia Environmental Council has identified defeating further tank regulation rollback attempts as a top legislative priority for the upcoming session.