HAMLIN, W.Va. — Grinchmas is coming to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Dec. 9, 10, and 17.
Grinchmas is a holiday themed event for children to allow them to participate in holiday craft projects, including cookie decorating and face painting.
The kids also will watch. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and be treated to a special appearance by The Grinch himself, said Alicia Page, an organizer of the event.
Page worked with Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals as well as a number of other businesses and organizations in the community to organize the event.
“Thanks to our sponsors (Paula’s Bloom Room, Hamlin Save-A-Lot, and Eleanor Piggy Wiggly), snacks and drinks will be provided during the playing of the Grinch cartoon. There will also be holiday themed photos areas set up for families to take photos along with a special appearance of the Grinch character,” Page said.
Tickets for the event Dec. 9 and 10 were gone within two hours of free registration opening. Registration for the Dec. 17 event will be announced soon. Anyone interested in getting a ticket should follow the Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals Facebook page, Page said.
“This event started as a conversation between Tiffany Justice and myself and grew into the actual event. I brought the idea up at a fair board meeting. The fair board was very supportive and approved the event,” Page said.
Page added, “I have spent countless hours organizing this event. This event is all volunteer-based; parents are excited to help as well. We want to provide a family fun environment with a holiday twist, and give the opportunity for children to be able to express themselves through art as one of the craft projects the children will be painting.”
Page said the Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals board of directors sponsored $250, local businesses provided the snacks and drinks, and additional items and supplies have been purchased by Page and Justice.
“All we ask in return is for each participant to bring a non-perishable food item which will be donated to Lincoln County High School food pantry,” Page said.
Page said she enjoys planning events in the community.
“I have been volunteering and supporting community events since I was young. Volunteering brings people together and strengthens our community. Being able to bring a group of volunteers together to put on an event for children speaks volumes for our community as children are our future leaders. We hope to make this a yearly event at the fairgrounds,” she concluded.
