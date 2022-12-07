Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Grinch poses for a photo during the City of Logan Christmas Parade in 2020. An event focused on the storybook character is planned at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds this weekend.

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Grinchmas is coming to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Dec. 9, 10, and 17.

Grinchmas is a holiday themed event for children to allow them to participate in holiday craft projects, including cookie decorating and face painting.

