LOGAN — After years of planning, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Loganwood senior housing complex was held Friday afternoon.
The scheduling of the ceremony on Veterans Day was a fitting one, as the 33-unit apartment complex will carry a preference for veterans in need of low-income housing.
That means that although the project will technically be considered a senior apartment complex like Logan Landing, veteran applicants will be the first to be considered.
“Virtually, it falls under a senior project, but with veterans’ preference,” said Roger Ramey, chairman of the board of the Logan County Housing Authority, “so the first people that will be moved in or even thought about going in there will be veterans.”
Ramey said the groundbreaking ceremony officially kicks off what has been five years of planning. What initially began as a 12-unit building with a construction cost of around $6.2 million has now morphed into a four-story, 33-unit structure estimated to cost $8.7 million.
Funding for the project will come from both public and private funding. Contributors include the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, the Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, Federal Home Loan Bank Pittsburgh, and the First National Bank of Williamson.
According to Ramey, two entities — the Logan County Housing Authority and the Logan Housing Corporation — are heading the project. The Housing Authority, he said, is a quasi-government agency while the Housing Corporation is a 501(3)c nonprofit organization that was set up in order to receive additional funding opportunities not afforded to governmental bodies.
The Housing Corporation is headed by Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett and county code enforcer Ray Perry. Ramey said the idea of Loganwood was initially sparked through a conversation with Beckett in 2017.
Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony, which was held under a tent due to pouring rain, was attended by a host of local officials as well as officials from AU Associates, Inc., the company selected as the developer of the project.
The building, which is currently expected to take 16 months to complete, will be located on Hudgins Street in Logan near the U.S. Post Office and the lot of the former Hinchman Home. The property was donated to the Housing Authority by the City of Logan.
Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti said the addition of a living center in Logan’s downtown area may provide economic benefits.
“Almost a $10 million building will be right in the downtown business district,” Nolletti said. “You’ll have 33 more families living in downtown Logan. It could be a huge economic shot in the arm to our downtown. I think things are really looking up for our downtown businesses. The City of Logan has a bright future ahead of us, I think.”
Ramey said applications will likely begin being taken around this time a year from now.
Omni Associates is serving as the building’s architects while Jarrett Construction Services, Inc. from Charleston has been selected as the general contractor. The same three companies — AU Associates, Omni Associates, and Jarrett Construction Services, built the Logan Landing apartment complex on the east end of Stratton Street in 2017-18.