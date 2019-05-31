Williamson Daily News
After years of work, the Mingo County Air Transportation Park will move one step closer to completion Friday.
Officials and development partners will celebrate the groundbreaking of the water/sewage holding tank infrastructure project at 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the site at Oldfield Branch, near Varney, on WV Route 52/14, also known as Mystery Mountain Road.
The $2.5 million infrastructure project is funded, in part, by a federal grant from the United States Economic Development Administration, with local matching funds provided by the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority and the Mingo County Commission.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will deliver the keynote remarks.
The development opened in 2012 on a reclaimed mine site. It is a public-private partnership among Alpha Natural Resources, the Federal Aviation Administration, the WV Department of Transportation's Aeronautics Commission, the MCRA and the MCAA.
During its surface mining activities, Alpha Natural Resources constructed the nearly 975-acre site in a configuration that was approved by the FAA and donated the site to Mingo County in April 2008.
The site has received more than $10 million worth of capital improvements for the construction of the runway, taxiway, installation of wind instrumentation, lighting, perimeter fencing, a fuel farm and new hangars.
"This is a long awaited next step in developing the Air Transportation Park", said Leasha Johnson, executive director of the MCRA. "Until now, there have been no eligible funding sources available for the extension of utilities to the new airport, and we're incredibly grateful for the U.S. EDA's and the Mingo County Commission's willingness to invest in this innovative economic development opportunity. Adjacent to the state-of-the-art airport facility are approximately 500 developable acres, and the MCRA is optimistic that with these sites, we can build better aviation capacity in our region by recruiting aviation manufacturing and supply chain businesses to the Air Transportation Park and fostering much needed economic diversification opportunities for Mingo County and southern West Virginia."
A barbecue picnic will follow the groundbreaking ceremony.