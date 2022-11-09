HUNTINGTON — Those who have built the region’s recovery community are researching if there is interest in a school that would be tailored to the needs of teenagers struggling with addiction.
Putnam Wellness Coalition and the Regional Family Resource Network will host a community focus group at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1 Valley Park Road near Hurricane, West Virginia, to hear input from those diagnosed with substance use disorder to see if there is a necessity for what would be West Virginia’s first recovery high school.
Youth in recovery, their families and caregivers or any stakeholders are invited to the discussion. Pizza and drinks will be provided. A registration form can be found at bit.ly/3zxHp5Y.
Susie Mullens said before the school is created, there will be an assessment of the need for such a facility. Mullens is a licensed psychologist who has worked in combating illicit drug use for three decades in the Mountain State. She does consultant work for the needs assessment of the potential project.
Mullens said there are multiple options being considered for how the school would be formed, including the creation of a private or charter school or a school that is part of a county school system. The possibility also includes on-site dormitories for those facing transportation challenges, a big barrier for the recovery community.
First, the need for the school has to be determined.
“Once we get the needs assessment and awareness to a level that people can start thinking about it, what I’m hoping is that families and interested parties step forward to create a board of directors to plan for the best fit,” she said.
According to the Association of Recovery Schools, recovery high schools emerged out of need during the opioid crisis and are tailored to the needs of students in recovery from substance use disorder or co-occurring disorders.
The schools meet state requirements for awarding a secondary school diploma while also providing substance misuse and mental health care that students often do not have access to despite a rising need in schools of all levels.
A behavioral health barometer compiled by data from the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health and the National Survey of Substance Abuse Treatment Services said a survey evaluating the prevalence of past-month illicit drug use showed 7.6% — about 10,000 — West Virginians ages 12 to 17 surveyed from 2017 to 2019 said they had used an illicit drug. The mark was near the regional average — 7.5% — and national average — 8.2%.
About 9% of teens said in the same survey they had used alcohol, 6.4% said they used cannabis and 4.7% said they used cigarettes in the previous month. The numbers had not significantly changed since a survey conducted two years before.
Mullens said it is known that most of the time, people with substance use disorder started their drug use at a young age. She said West Virginia also struggles with meeting the needs of young people consistently across the state.
Students spend the majority of their adolescence in an academic setting, but if the academic settings don’t understand the special needs of a young person in recovery, the children will struggle, she said.
“Their brains are still developing,” she said. “For a young person, or anyone who has substance use disorder, their social group usually needs to change. If they go back with the same crowd, that’s probably what they’re going to end up drifting back to.”
While there are some recovery high schools in neighboring states, Mullens said there are none in West Virginia, which she said is surprising considering the high level of substance use disorder the state faces.
Mullens said part of the reason for Tuesday’s focus group is to raise awareness of such schools. A brief presentation will be given on the schools and the different ways they can be conducted, with a discussion to follow.
“Some things we don’t know because we don’t ask, and I think that’s why it’s so important to talk to young people to see what it is they want,” she said.
The goal is first to get students a high school diploma. The second goal is for the students to get a post-secondary education, whether it be at a college or trade school.
Mullens said the Nov. 8 event is open to all West Virginians and the Hurricane location was selected because it is between Huntington and Charleston. The stakeholders hope to conduct future events in other parts of the state to determine if there is a need for multiple schools throughout the state.