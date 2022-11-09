Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Pills_02
File photo | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — Those who have built the region’s recovery community are researching if there is interest in a school that would be tailored to the needs of teenagers struggling with addiction.

Putnam Wellness Coalition and the Regional Family Resource Network will host a community focus group at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1 Valley Park Road near Hurricane, West Virginia, to hear input from those diagnosed with substance use disorder to see if there is a necessity for what would be West Virginia’s first recovery high school.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

