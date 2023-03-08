Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A group of West Virginians backed by a national social-justice coalition has called for a Department of Justice investigation into the state’s correctional facilities, where they say 100 people have died in the past decade.

Of particular concern are 13 deaths that have occurred at Southern Regional Jail, in Raleigh County, over the past year, the Rev. William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign said last week.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you