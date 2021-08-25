LOGAN — Four members of the Logan Athletic Improvement Group approached the Logan County Board of Education on Thursday to express interest in having an auxiliary gymnasium built on Midelburg Island.
The group proposed adding a new auxiliary gym to the island due to what they say is the ongoing deterioration of the current one at the old Aracoma High School/Logan East Junior High at Coal Branch.
“The current auxiliary gym that we use at Logan East is falling apart,” said Mike Stone. “It’s leaking again. It’s just a matter of time before the floor hooves up. We keep throwing money at it, and it’s not getting any better. We currently have a rat infestation in there. A black snake was found on the floor during the three-week period when the girls basketball team went in there to practice. To continue to just throw money at this, it’s just not working.”
Stone said some of the items in the old gym, such as the baskets at $4,000 each, could still be used if a new auxiliary gym were constructed on the island.
“It wouldn’t be like you’d have to come up with costs for everything,” Stone said.
Stone said a new auxiliary gymnasium would bring economic opportunities, such as events like cheerleading competitions and tournament shootouts.
He noted that Logan Middle School’s gym can’t be used as an auxiliary because it is too far from the Logan Memorial Fieldhouse and does not qualify.
Stone said the gym could potentially be placed behind Logan High School in the area where the smokestack and greenhouse used to be. The area is currently home to faculty parking spots.
Steve Browning said the current gym at Coal Branch has also fallen victim to break-ins and vandalism, which would not be a problem if a gym were on the island.
“The Fieldhouse is, obviously, the highest trafficked area of any gymnasium in the county, be it gym classes, five or six different athletic teams on there, you have buddy league, you have church organizations, all kinds of different groups that use the Fieldhouse,” said Logan High School head boys basketball coach Zach Green. “The Fieldhouse has taken a beating, so to speak, over the past 5 to 10 years. It’s not quite in the shape that it used to be. With a facility on campus, I think that you would greatly reduce the beating that the Fieldhouse has taken.”
LCBOE board member Harold McMillen asked what size such a facility might be. Stone said he did not have an exact measurement, but that it would have to be more than 86x50 so it could have two side courts to allow for two athletic events to be held simultaneously.
Stone also did not present any cost estimates at Thursday’s meeting, saying he wanted to first bring it before the LCBOE for consideration. Board members did not discuss or take up the matter further.