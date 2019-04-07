LOGAN - "Give me the first 10 people in the phone book," said Stephen Smith, of Charleston, "and I'd rather have them than our current government."
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate made Logan County the 39th stop on his 55-county West Virginia Can't Wait tour, hosting a town hall meeting at Logan High School on Thursday.
County captains Liz Prather, of Wheeling, and Nathaniel Vannatter, of Logan, offered refreshments and information to those who attended the event. Everyone sat in a circle to discuss current issues in West Virginia and future responses to them.
Smith asked those present to close their eyes, imagine it was January 2021 and think about one thing they'd like to see. Then he asked them to introduce themselves to someone they didn't know and share what they saw with each other. After everyone had shared, Smith said, "Without a middle class, all of these things become hard."
"It's a whole culture change," said Missy Fortune, of Logan.
"And a whole economic change," said Smith. "We incentivize people to give up. It doesn't have to be this way."
He said if the taxes of the wealthy were raised equally with everyone else, the state would generate $525 million in revenue annually.
"We're going to take one out of every $10," he added, "and spend it on our communities."
Smith believes there are two ways the state economy can function. The first and current way is to continue its reliance on out-of-state landowners and corporations. The second way - which he endorses - is to generate and support local businesses, co-operatives, union shops and nonprofit organizations.
While he believes there will be an adjustment period associated with such an economic plan, he also believes it won't be as difficult as people might think.
"Most of human history, we've used local economies," he said, "so I actually think what we're doing now is far more unnatural and harder to sustain."
Smith was born in West Virginia but moved as a child with his family to Texas. After graduating from Harvard, he and his wife, a public defender, decided to return to West Virginia because they wanted to raise their sons here. He is a supporter of education and education professionals. He supported the teachers' strike last year and believes in an increase in wages and benefits for education professionals. He also believes in smaller class sizes, less time preparing students for testing and more time devoted to teaching.
His father was a co-founder of the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, and for six years, Smith was the executive director of the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition. He then decided to run for governor.
He said he can't do it, however, without the input of the people.
"What the good ol' boys want is we fighting each other," he said.
He said now is the time for people to come together and discuss ways of approaching the state's current problems, like homelessness, health care and shelter for veterans, the opiate epidemic and unemployment.
"Listening is the most radical thing you can do in a campaign," he told the people at Logan High. "If you get a group of 20 people in a room, they come up with ideas."
After the meeting, a group of people scheduled a Logan County Can't Wait meeting for 6:30 p.m. April 30. A location has yet to be determined. To learn more about the upcoming meeting and where it will be held, go to Vannatter's Facebook page.
After Smith completes his 55-county tour of the state, the whole campaign will come together in Lewisburg on May 18 for an all-day strategizing session.
"I think it gave me a little bit of hope," said Fortune. "Maybe there's a chance that West Virginia can be back in the public's hands and not in special-interest groups."
"I enjoyed it very much," said Amanda Fortune, of Logan. "He seems very truthful, and that's one of the things I look for most of all because we have very few politicians anymore that I believe. That means a lot to me."