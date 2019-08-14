HD Media
CHARLESTON - U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., will be one of the guests at a panel discussion hosted by the West Virginia Republican Party at its Summer Meeting and Donor Leadership Retreat this month.
The panel discussion titled "West Virginia Republican Women Leading the Charge" will include Miller, State Sen. Patricia Rucker, House Majority Leader Amy Summers and Jill Upson, executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. The moderator-led panel discussion will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the retreat.
Republican National Committee co-chair Tommy Hicks will attend the event to discuss work being done to re-elect President Donald Trump and other Republicans on the ballot in 2020.
Hicks previously served as the national finance co-chairman for President Trump's 2016 campaign, vice chairman of the finance committee for the presidential inauguration and chairman of America First Action PAC and America First Policies.
Individuals interested in attending should contact the West Virginia Republican Party Headquarters at 304-768-0493 or email wvgop@wvgop.org.