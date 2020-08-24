The National Coal Heritage Area Authority and the newly formed Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance is conducting a series of meetings to share information about the Guyandotte Water Trail and recruit volunteers and board members.
Meetings include:
- Monday, Aug. 24, Chief Logan State Park picnic shelter
- Wednesday, Aug. 26, Veterans Memorial Park in Gilbert
- Monday, Aug. 31, West Hamlin Town Hall
- Tuesday, Sept. 1, Pineville Palisades Park
- Wednesday, Sept. 2, Barboursville City Park
All meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and will last approximately one hour. The meetings will be held outside, and social distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
The Guyandotte Water Trail is recognized as a West Virginia water trail and provides recreational opportunities for non-motorized boaters and fishermen. It stretches 160 miles from Wyoming County to Cabell County. For the past three years, National Coal Heritage has worked with a group of residents, public agencies and nonprofit organizations to develop the Guyandotte River as a flat-water paddling trail through the five counties. The Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance has developed plans for new access points, held river cleanups and river based events, and is marketing the water trail to residents and visitors.
With the assistance of Legal Aid of WV, the Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance will be an independent, nonprofit organization with representation from each of the five counties on the board. These meetings will provide information about the Guyandotte Water Trail but also offer an opportunity for residents to become involved in a variety of ways.
For questions, contact Linda Hawkins at 304-465-3720 or lhawkins@coalheritage.org.