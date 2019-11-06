LOGAN COUNTY — Halloween came with more tricks than treats this year as severe weather caused some significant damage throughout the region.
Appropriate for a Halloween storm, dark, gloomy skies in the morning set the tone for the entire day. By afternoon, wind gusts of up to 60 mph along with heavy downpours of rain left leaves and branches scattered along roads. The wind was even strong enough to bend the flagpole at Veterans Park on Midelburg Island.
The storm closed a part of W.Va. 10 for a period of time after a tree fell on a vehicle. Just before 1:30 p.m., a large tree on the stretch of road near Four Seasons Country Store fell across the road and onto a black Dodge Ram truck.
The incident caused the stretch of road to be closed for around two hours. The driver of the truck was identified as Nick Justice, who works as a dispatcher for Logan County 911. Justice did not receive any significant injury as a result of the incident.
Elsewhere in the county, a downed power line in the Whitman area caused a road to be blocked, and residents took to social media to show trees knocked down in numerous communities throughout.
One of them included Lillian Porter-Smith, who posted photos of a large tree completely uprooted behind her home at Airport Road near Chapmanville.
Aside from numerous isolated power outages throughout both Logan County and the southern West Virginia region as a whole, the storm also caused major disruptions to other services like internet and cell phone connectivity. An entire day later on Friday afternoon, customers of Suddenlink were without internet all throughout the county, and cell phone service was spotty at best.
Suddenlink internet service was finally restored to the county sometime around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Although it was Halloween, the inclement weather conditions, of course, proved trick-or-treating impractical. Along with numerous other counties, Logan County moved trick-or-treating to Saturday, Nov. 2, instead.