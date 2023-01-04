Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Hardee’s of Chapmanville is pictured on its last day of business on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — After over three decades of business, the Chapmanville Hardee’s location closed its doors for the final time last week.

The iconic fast-food chain known for its signature charbroiled hamburgers had been a staple in the town since at least the early 1990s. The building, located at the site of the former Chapman home, was originally home to Arby’s before becoming Hardee’s some three decades ago.

