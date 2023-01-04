CHAPMANVILLE — After over three decades of business, the Chapmanville Hardee’s location closed its doors for the final time last week.
The iconic fast-food chain known for its signature charbroiled hamburgers had been a staple in the town since at least the early 1990s. The building, located at the site of the former Chapman home, was originally home to Arby’s before becoming Hardee’s some three decades ago.
The Chapmanville location was a breakfast hangout in particular, especially for older individuals and those who live across the street at the Chapmanville Towers.
Hardee’s of Chapmanville closed for the final time at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Customers were notified via a sign posted on the door, which invited them to visit the Man or South Williamson locations in the future. The Hardee’s at Man, located at Huff Junction beside the Mountain Mart mall, is the sole remaining Logan County location.
“The manager, Heather (Adkins), and staff would like to thank all the loyal customers over the years and will miss them very much,” said floating shift manager Mark Adkins, who had worked on and off at the restaurant since 2005. “We got to know the regulars by name and it’s more like family when they come in. All the employees joke and carry on with them.”
The location was owned by Mountain Star, LLC, which was formed in 2007 after original owner, Dermox Inc., sold out. As of press time, the owners have not provided a reason for why the location closed.