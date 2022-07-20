CHARLESTON — Paul Hardesty, a resident of Holden who has served in several public positions in both Logan County and the state, was recently elected president of the West Virginia Board of Education by a unanimous vote of his fellow board members.
The decision was announced Wednesday, July 13.
Hardesty was appointed to the state board in December 2021. Hardesty previously served on the Logan County Board of Education, first in the 1990s and then again from 2016 until 2019, serving as president.
Hardesty resigned from the Logan board in January 2019 after being appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to serve out the remainder of an unexpired term in the 7th District of the West Virginia State Senate.
“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the great state of West Virginia and the children of our public school system,” said Hardesty via news release. “We have many important issues in front of us, and we will work tirelessly to ensure our children are prepared for the opportunities available to them. I will start, day-one, to try and build back damaged relationships around the Capitol Complex, because, at the end of the day, we all want better educational opportunities.”
Hardesty also previously served as Logan County administrator from 1997 until 2001. From then on, he served as the director of the Office of Coalfield Development and legislative liaison for Gov. Bob Wise and director of the Public Energy Authority and a member of the legislative staff for Gov. Joe Manchin.
Hardesty is currently the managing member of PDH Business Solutions, a Logan-based business development and consulting company.
Hardesty is a 1981 graduate of Richlands High School in Richland, Virginia. He resides at Holden with his wife, Debby.