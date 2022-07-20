Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Paul Hardesty, a resident of Holden who has served in several public positions in both Logan County and the state, was recently elected president of the West Virginia Board of Education by a unanimous vote of his fellow board members.

The decision was announced Wednesday, July 13.

