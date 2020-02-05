LOGAN – The Logan County Board of Education met in special session Wednesday evening and selected Harold McMillen to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Ed White by a 3-1 vote.
Following White’s resignation on Jan. 15, the LCBOE had 45 days to fill the vacant seat, which expires on June 30. White’s seat is in the county’s central district, and as such, only individuals residing within that district were permitted to apply for the position.
Five individuals applied for the seat: Harold Ward, Michael Johnson, Darrell Bias, Harold McMillen, and Mark Noe. Two of them – Bias and McMillen – are candidates for the LCBOE in the 2020 election.
Following a short executive session, the members of the LCBOE took nominations to fill the vacant seat. Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White nominated McMillen, and he was approved by a vote of 3-1.
The one opposing vote came from Jeremy Farley, who nominated Mark Noe for the position.
McMillen will be sworn in at the LCBOE’s next regularly-scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center.