LOGAN — With one hand on a Bible held by his son who shares his name, Harold McMillen took the oath to become the Logan County Board of Education’s newest board member on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
McMillen fills the position vacated by Dr. Ed White, who resigned in January to mount a bid for a seat on the Logan County Commission. A member of the county’s central district, McMillen was chosen by the remaining LCBOE members to fill White’s vacancy by a 3-1 vote. Four other individuals had also applied.
A 1964 graduate of Logan High School, McMillen’s resume includes being a Vietnam veteran, former City of Logan policeman, an umpire and coach for Little League sports and an employee of Logan Regional Medical Center for 52 years. He holds degrees from Bluefield State College and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
McMillen is also a candidate in 2020 for the seat he now holds.
“In the past, I always wanted to run for the board, but with my activities, I didn’t really have time to do it,” he said. “The right opportunity came by, which I think is now, and I decided to go ahead and try to get nominated for the rest of the term, plus run for the four-year term.”
When asked what he hopes to accomplish in his new position, McMillen said he’d like to work with the other board members to provide for the youth of Logan County.
“There’s some very good projects, I think, that will be coming up down the road for the school board and for the kids, so I’m wholeheartedly for all the kids to get an education first and be involved in sports,” McMillen said. “I’ve had kids that have played sports at Logan High School and are playing sports at Logan High School now, so I’ve been up and down the chain with everything, so I want to see what I can do to help out.”