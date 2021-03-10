HARTS — Despite several setbacks posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the owners of a classic-themed diner and bakery at Harts remain hopeful for the future.
Since October 2017, Creeker’s Diner has served customers in one side of the building, operated by Ted Rakes Jr. and his wife, Tabitha, and on the other side, Dana’s Sweet Selections, operated by Ted’s mother, Dana Rakes.
The two eateries are located in the former Skeeter’s Pizza and Restaurant building at 1121 McClellan Highway in Harts. Dana Rakes, who previously worked at Walmart, said she always wanted to start a bakery. With her son, a former pharmacy tech, they finally made it a reality some three years ago.
“I’ve looked and tried to find the space, and no one wanted to rent and then the owner, they offered it to us,” Dana Rakes said. “I knew it was too big to just put a bakery, and I knew my son had always wanted his own business, so I kind of conned him into starting his own business,” she quipped.
“It was rough,” she continued. “We really didn’t know how hard it would be starting a business. I’ve always worked my whole life, but it’s different owning your own business.”
People from all over the region regularly visit to enjoy Dana’s selection of pastries and Ted and Tabitha’s classic American menu.
“We try to stick with the ‘50s theme as much as we could, and we’re known for our fresh ham-patty burgers and our Philly steak sandwiches,” Ted Rakes Jr. said. “We try to take in as much as we can for the customer’s advice and try to cater toward them as much as we can, and it works out owning your own place, because you can see somebody down on their luck or something, and we can help them.”
The diner is also known for its ‘50s-themed décor, with its jukebox, classic soda signs, neon lights and portraits of celebrities such as Elvis Presley on the walls.
The family was hoping to buy the building but were dealt a major setback in March 2020 when the global COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing them to close for about three months due to supply shortages.
“We couldn’t get meat products,” Ted Rakes Jr. said. “I mean, the consumer — the everyday customer at Walmart — could go in there and the meat shelves were wiped out and then the sanitary products, not just toilet paper, but the sanitizers and everything, we were limited as well. We couldn’t go in and buy what we needed, so I mean, if we can’t stay clean, because that’s a big thing we strive to do is, we stay clean.”
The two businesses were finally able to reopen in July 2020. In the months since, the family has navigated through a few changes to ensure health protocols and business profit work hand-in-hand. The inside of the building was rearranged to put the bakery near the front door so customers can walk in and see the sweets on display.
“You don’t buy from a bakery just by hearsay or a sign outside,” Dana Rakes said. “They like to see the product, and when that case is full, they keep coming. If they can’t come in, then we lose business.”
Due to the supply chain of gloves and sanitizing products, the bakery and diner both cut their hours to three days per week to keep their prices the same.
“We’re ready for this thing to be over so that we can get back to where we were at,” Dana Rakes said. “Our dream was to buy this place, and we started saving and then COVID hit, and when we would give $50-some for a case of gloves and then now it’s $150-some for a case of gloves. We either raise our prices or we cut our hours, so we did, we cut our hours.”
The current hours for both businesses are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with pickups for the bakery only on Saturday. Only one family or group is allowed inside at a time, and face coverings must be worn per state and local guidelines. Curbside service is also available.
“If they want to give me an order outside, I don’t care one bit to come in here and get their order and take it to them because a lot of our customers, they feel safer that way, and if that’s how they feel safer, that’s what we’ll do,” Dana Rakes said. “Some customers, they like to come in. They like to see the product, and it does help sales by letting them come in, but they’re not allowed in the door without a mask on. As soon as they leave, we start cleaning with sanitizer. That’s the best way we know how to keep it open, for now anyway.”
The family hopes to finally see a return to normal where they can expand by adding some additional menu items, outdoor seating and eventually purchasing the building. Although business still yet isn’t what it was before the pandemic, they say it has picked up a bit in recent months.
“We try to keep the doors open,” Ted Rakes Jr. said. “We’re three days a week right now, and we kind of feel like we’ve been left behind. We understand, it’s been a very tough time for the world. I mean, it really has, and we’re just trying to hang in there, and we’re trying to build back up, and we’re getting there. We’ve got all the faith we’re going to get there.”