LOGAN — Three students from Harvard University’s master’s in business administration (MBA) program conducting a case study on West Virginia visited southern West Virginia on Sunday and spoke with some officials and residents.
Case studies are the main teaching method at Harvard Business School, and the students said they seek to bring more attention to West Virginia and rural America by highlighting both the challenges and future prospects for the area. The three were in Logan on Sunday morning, where they spoke with locals on topics such as economic conditions, culture and the drug epidemic.
“What we want to do, from a big picture, is put West Virginia on the map at our school with the hopes of getting students interested in developing businesses here and understanding and empathizing with the challenges of West Virginia in light of a changing economy, a changing energy landscape and also to experience what the real-life impacts of that are for everyday people,” said student Reggie Smith, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Sunday was the first time two of the students, Smith and Los Angeles native Christine Cheung, had visited the southern part of the state. The two had previously been to northern areas of the state, such as Wheeling, Morgantown, Clarksburg and Parkersburg.
According to Cheung, one of the reasons they decided to conduct such a case study is because rural America is underrepresented at Harvard Business School.
“We both come from working-class backgrounds, and one of our main frustrations during our time at the school is the lack of emphasis the curriculum places on rural America and, sort of, the working-class people’s experience, so we decided to travel back down here so we can publish a case,” Cheung said.
Cheung said that, during her visits, she has observed that West Virginia is full of different cultures throughout every region, which she said makes the state great, but economic development opportunities challenging. She added that the northern part of the state has been more successful in creating commerce and business than the south.
Both Cheung and Smith noted the “resiliency” of the Mountain State’s residents.
“Obviously, we see the abandoned homes, we see the dilapidated downtowns, and maybe the part that we’re really trying to understand is some of the loss of hope, too, that people feel,” Smith said, “and in the midst of all that, I think, what is always striking when I come here is to see the resiliency and the energy from the bottom up from people wanting to make a difference in their community — whether they’re opening new health clinics or trying to help folks who have been stricken with the opioid crisis get back into the job market and deal with recovery issues. I think we’re seeing, sort of, what I think will be a resurgence, and that’s always exciting to look at and see how that can actually happen even further.”
The third student, Joe Stenger, was born in the Wheeling area.
“What brings us here is that rural America’s voice is sometimes drowned out in cities like Boston and in universities like Harvard in the northeast and on the coast,” Stenger said. “What we’re trying to do is bring that voice back into the institution, because sometimes, these are students who are going to go out into the world someday, and they’re going to be decisionmakers, whether it be in a business or in government, and it’s important for people to know, when they make a policy, what the actual impact of that is going to be.”
The students were accompanied by members of the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. Logan native Dave Gilpin, the office’s field service representative and business outreach director, said Secretary of State Mac Warner was on a think-tank at Harvard, which opened the door for bringing them here.
“We’re trying to dispel some stereotypes about West Virginia in general,” Gilpin said. “All they have learned is what they have read and researched. They have never actually been here, and we’re just trying to get them to come and see it for themselves — the good, the bad and the ugly of what is West Virginia.”
Prior to visiting Logan on Sunday, the three visited Charleston, Marshall University in Huntington, Danville, Hamlin and Williamson.