LOGAN — Jason Harwood, of Harwood Legal, PLLC, in Logan, will now serve clients as a West Virginia bankruptcy attorney in addition to his existing legal practice areas, according to a news release.
In some bankruptcy cases, eliminating debt is the highest priority. In others, the goal is to manage or restructure debt while retaining critical assets.
“I’m happy to be able to offer this service to the residents of Logan County and all of southern West Virginia,” said Harwood, a lifelong resident of Logan County. “When people are facing bankruptcy, it’s generally not their best day, but it can get better. I have the opportunity to help make things better for people, and that’s very rewarding.”
Harwood Legal, PLLC, serves clients in the areas of auto accidents, family law, personal injury, criminal law and bankruptcy.