The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is set to welcome riders to its newest attraction next week as the Cabwaylingo Trail opens Monday, March 1.
According to a news release, the Cabwaylingo Trail is the first in the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System to be located within a state forest.
Created as an initiative of the West Virginia Legislature, the new trail represents a partnership between West Virginia’s State Parks and the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
Cabwaylingo State Forest sits on nearly 8,300 acres of land in southern West Virginia. Its colorful name was chosen as a combination of the four closest West Virginia counties — Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mingo.
ATV, UTV, 4×4 and dirt bike riders will find nearly 100 miles of new trails to explore, plenty of parking for trucks and trailers and a trailhead facility with trail permits and Hatfield-McCoy Trails merchandise for sale.
Off the trails, lodging in the park’s 14 newly renovated cabins is available mid-April through late October. And two, multi-site campgrounds also await riders.
Outside the park, Rustic Ravines ATV Resort offers novel lodging in “yurts” and conventional cabins, weekend entertainment and a high-altitude zipline that whisks visitors across a scenic valley.
The newly reopened Ivy Branch Trail System — located 20 minutes from Charleston — is also set to debut Monday, March 1. The system offers adventure for riders of full-sized, off-road vehicles like Jeeps and land cruisers along with ATVs, UTVs and dirt bikes.
The Little Coal River can be seen at several points along the 50-plus mile Ivy Branch Trail, and a new Hatfield-McCoy boat launch for canoes and kayaks is accessible from the trail and County Road 14/1 off Route 3 West.
There’s plenty of parking at the trailhead, and permits and merchandise will be available. Six new cabins will be available for rent soon.
Other accommodations include the Ivy Branch ATV Resort, Pappy’s Cabin and Mountain Mama Lodging just off the trails. Nearby, the town of Madison welcomes visitors and offers a glimpse of its historic past at the Coal Heritage Museum.