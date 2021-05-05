Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20210505-log-debrina.jpg

From left, Jamie Null, West Virginia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureau; Danny Godby, president of the Logan County Commission; Debrina Williams, executive director of the Hatfield McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau; Danny Ellis, Logan County commissioner; and Diana Barnette, Logan County commissioner.

 Courtesy of Kim Stennett

The West Virginia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau recently presented the plaque for accreditation to Debrina Williams, executive director of the Hatfield McCoy Convention & Visitors Bureau, during the Logan County Commission meeting April 26. The HMCVB continues to operate as an accredited CVB.

