The West Virginia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau recently presented the plaque for accreditation to Debrina Williams, executive director of the Hatfield McCoy Convention & Visitors Bureau, during the Logan County Commission meeting April 26. The HMCVB continues to operate as an accredited CVB.
