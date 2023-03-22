Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Debrina Williams, Executive Director of the Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau, provides a summary of the CVB’s 2022 annual report during Monday’s regular meeting of the Logan County Commission.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau reported nearly $7,000 additional funding in their financials for 2022 compared to the previous year.

According to the CVB’s annual report, which is a requirement they have to submit in order to comply with state code, the organization had $243,367.15 in total assets in 2022, compared to $236,761.23 in 2021. The increase mainly comes in the CVB’s checking account, which saw a balance of $207,591.49 for 2022 compared to $200,994.56 in 2021.

