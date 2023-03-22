Debrina Williams, Executive Director of the Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau, provides a summary of the CVB’s 2022 annual report during Monday’s regular meeting of the Logan County Commission.
LOGAN — The Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau reported nearly $7,000 additional funding in their financials for 2022 compared to the previous year.
According to the CVB’s annual report, which is a requirement they have to submit in order to comply with state code, the organization had $243,367.15 in total assets in 2022, compared to $236,761.23 in 2021. The increase mainly comes in the CVB’s checking account, which saw a balance of $207,591.49 for 2022 compared to $200,994.56 in 2021.
The CVB reported a savings balance of $35,675.66 in 2022, compared to $35,666.67 in 2021.
CVB Executive Director Debrina Williams said 40% of the organization’s working budget is based off the numbers presented in the report.
“You can take a look at those numbers and know that tourism is booming in Logan County,” Williams said during Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.
Commission President Diana Barnette, who also sits on the CVB Board, noted that the $243,367.15 figure is a representation of how much hotel/motel tax the county is raking in.
“We are so very proud of our CVB,” Barnette said. “If you look at the $243,000, that’s hotel/motel tax, so when you think that these trail riders coming in here from out of state are in my way or this, that, and the other, they’re tearing up our hills and all this, look at how much money that’s bringing in from just hotel/motel tax — just for advertising to bring more people here and to showcase our county. We’re just really proud of this and Debrina and her staff work really hard.”
Barnette also noted that local residents might not see the advertising efforts locally since the advertising priority is placed on out-of-town areas.
The Hatfield and McCoy CVB is accredited by the West Virginia Accredited Convention and Visitors Bureau Program, which causes them to have heavier expectations on how they operate and spend their money for tourism promotion and advertising campaigns.