Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20211222-log-museum-p1.jpg (copy)

The last homeplace of William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield, located at 12790 Jerry West Highway at Sarah Ann, has been developed into a museum and gift shop by the Hatfield & McCoy Foundation. This is part of the family's effort to retake control of their family's story.

 Courtesy of Jack Hatfield

WILLIAMSON — The Hatfield-McCoy Family Reunion festival scheduled for this fall has been postponed to next year, according to event organizers.

The event is now set to take place in May 2023. Jack Hatfield, president of the Hatfields and McCoys Foundation, said the change was due to the current economic climate.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you