WILLIAMSON — After being held virtually a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Hatfield McCoy Marathon makes its return to the area on Saturday, June 12.
Runners from all across the United States will flock to Mingo and Pike counties to compete in the popular event, which features a full marathon (26.2 miles), two half marathons (13.1 miles each), a double-half marathon (half fanatic qualifier) and a 5K (3.1 miles).
This series of races has been recognized by American Towns Media as one of the “Best marathons in the United States,” one of Healthline’s 10 best marathons in the Southern US, one of the “Bucket List: 10 Fun Marathons” in the January 2016 issue of the Runner’s World Magazine, one of The Weather Channel’s “15 toughest marathons in the world” and made one of Red Bull’s “8 finisher medals you need in your collection.”
The 22nd annual marathon is expected to draw nearly a thousand runners into the Tug Valley region.
The Town of Matewan will host the Magnolia Festival from Friday, June 11, to Sunday, June 13. Events include a beauty pageant, garden competition, petting zoo, as well as a community day and cookout to cap off the weekend on Sunday.
The 21st year of the Matewan Massacre Drama will also take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to group leader Donna Blackburn Paterino.
A full day of family fun will also take place Saturday in Warfield, Kentucky, for A Day at the Park at the Warfield Community Center.
Events at the park begin at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. and include a beauty pageant, power wheels mini cruise, corn hole tournament, a three on three basketball tournament, a home run derby and various musical acts.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
