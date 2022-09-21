Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HARDY, Ky. — The annual Hatfield McCoy Memorial Service at the McCoy Well in Hardy, Kentucky, took place Sunday. The event brought together descendants of the Hatfield and McCoy families to reflect on their complicated shared history.

“We come back here because this is a sacred place for us,” said Ron McCoy, a direct descendent of Randolph McCoy. “It was a house that became a battleground that is now a memorial. It’s not shared by me alone; it’s shared by Hatfields and McCoys. We come here to make peace.”

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

