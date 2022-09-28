Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Leaders in the recovery community met in Huntington this week for a conference to discuss how substance use disorder is causing multigenerational trauma, specifically for West Virginia’s youth.

Healthy Connections, an initiative of Marshall Health’s addiction medicine services, was joined by West Virginia Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Coalition Parents, community members and professionals at the Marshall University Medical Center on Thursday to highlight evidence-based solutions to substance use and trauma.

