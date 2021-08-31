LOGAN — The Logan County Health Department released an advisory Thursday morning, Aug. 26, urging local residents to “shorten the surge” by following a list of recommendations aimed at reducing the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to the advisory, current rates of COVID-19 transmission in Logan County are high, and are forecasted to increase in the weeks ahead. The county health department expects rates of new infections to reach the levels of those seen in January, which they say may result in some serious illness and death, along with increases in hospital admissions and ventilator usage.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Logan County currently had 286 active cases of COVID-19.
Three new deaths — an 80-year-old woman, a 57-year-old man and a 67-year-old man — were also announced. Logan County’s total death toll as a result of COVID-19 complications now stands at 100.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, six of Logan County’s cases have been confirmed to be the highly transmissible delta variant.
The bulk of new cases in August, according to the LCHD, are mostly among unvaccinated individuals. Partially and fully vaccinated individuals represent just 16% of new cases in August. August cases have affected all ages, from young children to older adults.
The LCHD is asking local residents to help “shorten the surge” by taking the following steps:
- Get vaccinated if not vaccinated, and complete your vaccination series to become fully vaccinated. Individuals with specific immune deficiencies also have the availability of a third dose to increase their likelihood of vaccine protection.
- Wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, whether you are vaccinated or not, and do so until the surge is over and the risk decreases. Consider also masking in crowded outdoor spaces.
- Maintain distance at al times as much as possible in public spaces.
- Use contactless or contact-lowering services as much as possible.
- Continue to wash hands and sanitize surfaces frequently.
- Get tested for COVID-19 if you develop any symptoms or have been exposed to someone who is infected.
- Participate in any COVID-19 testing or screening available at your school or work.
- Monitor the ongoing COVID-19 trends using the WVDHHR Resources COVID-19 dashboard at dhhr.wv.gov, or the CDC COVID Data Tracker at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.
In response to the recent surge, the Logan County Commission announced that anyone who visits the Logan County Courthouse will be screened for COVID-19 at the door, and a mask will be required to enter the building.
For more information or guidance, call the Logan County Health Department at 304-792-8630.
According to the WVDHHR, the state has 16,743 currently active COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. Tuesday with 1,030 new cases received statewide over the previous 24 hours, for a 13.28% daily percent positivity rate.
In vaccines, 50.9% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated, while 62.6% have received at least one dose. That number climbs significantly with the more susceptible 65 and older population in which 80.3% are fully vaccinated and 91.4% have received at least one dose.