MOUNT GAY — Heavy rainfall in the morning and afternoon hours of Thursday, July 23, caused minor flooding in parts of Logan County. The area around the Mount Gay underpass, which is historically a prominent flood zone, was once again the site of overflow water in the roadway. The minor flooding didn’t cause trouble for local residents for too long, however. By that evening, the water had receded and all that remained was a muddy trail covering the asphalt. No major injuries or accidents were reported as a result of the flooding.
