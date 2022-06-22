LOGAN COUNTY — Heavy thunderstorms pummeled parts of Logan County and the region Friday afternoon, resulting in trees down, damages to structures and days-long power outages.
Among the heaviest hit areas were McConnell, where trees were uprooted and roads were blocked, and Man, which suffered a storm so strong that many initially thought it was a small tornado.
On Saturday, one day after the storms, the U.S. National Weather Service in Charleston released the results of a storm study confirming that Friday’s storm that rocked Man was caused by a microburst, which is a type of storm that occurs when dry air mixes with droplets in a thunderstorm. The mixture causes evaporation and a rapid temperature drop, which causes the cold air to drop to the surface and create strong winds.
According to the study, the microburst happened between 2:18 and 2:19 p.m. Friday and caused peak wind speeds of 80-90 mph. The resulting damage was uprooted trees along Buffalo Creek near the Bridge Street and Market Street intersection, roof damage and a yard barn that was flipped and turned over onto a pickup truck.
The storm most notably ripped the roof off a building on Main Street in downtown Man. The the incident was captured on video by a local resident.
The National Weather Service said no signs of rotation were detected.
No injuries were reported in the Man area as a result of the heavy storm.
Power was restored to the Man area by the weekend, but more than 500 Logan County customers were still without electricity by Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, that number had dropped to 129 outages, according to AEP’s website.