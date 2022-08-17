LOGAN — One Thursday afternoon in early August, Logan area resident Tammy Baisden was at the New Covenant Fellowship church in Logan picking through clothes. She said she was taking some to a few individuals she knows who were in need.
“... They don’t have transportation and — I’m always one, if I see something they can use, I’ll grab it and take it to them,” Baisden said.
It was Baisden’s first visit to New Covenant, which hosts a clothing giveaway and community meal event every Thursday. She said she heard about the charity through her aunt and decided to give it a try.
The giveaway and meal event has colloquially become known as “help on the hill,” derived from New Covenant’s location at the old Logan Central Junior High School on Kanada Street on the hill overlooking the town. It started around eight or nine years ago and has become a weekly staple.
The clothes closet opens at 2 p.m. each Thursday and ends at 3:45 p.m. Located in the basement of the old school, the giveaway includes hundreds of clothes and other items, all of which have been organized into appropriate categories for men, women and children. All the items are free and entirely donated.
“There’s clothes, there’s household goods — whatever anybody donates, it’s down there,” said Debra Lawrence, wife of the church’s pastor, Dan Lawrence. “We give it away. It’s all free.”
Lawrence said that “easily” 30 to 40 white garbage bags full of clothes are given away each week.
Walt Fowler, who is a local volunteer for churches and the street ministry in Logan, is one of the several who helps sort and organize the clothes, as well as serving meals when needed. He said the clothes closet and the meals are for the entire community and not just any particular group.
“We take care of the communities,” Fowler said. “It’s not just for the homeless; it’s for everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are. We don’t charge you for nothing. Come get what you need.”
After the clothes closet closes for the day, a community meal is held upstairs at 4 p.m. following a devotional from Pastor Dan Lawrence. There’s only one Thursday out of the entire year the church doesn’t feed the community: Thanksgiving Day.
The food is mostly donated as well; a church from Pennsylvania donates $25 each month toward food. One year, Dan Lawrence was sent numerous birthday cards with money in them to be used toward food, and one woman still sends one each year.
The food is prepared by Debra and Dan Lawrence with the help of volunteers like Wanda Foley. She said they usually serve around 15 to 20 meals per week, but sometimes that number goes higher depending on the time of the month or year. On July 28, for example, 56 meals were served. Whatever is left over is sent away in go boxes or packaged for those who might not be able to attend.
“We feed them as much as they can eat, 2 to 3 plates, whatever they want,” Lawrence said, “and then whatever’s left, we send home in to-gos. Sometimes, one of the guys will be here and they’ll say, ‘I know an older couple who can’t get up the hill. Can I take them a meal?’ We’ll gladly fix it and let them go out with it.”
Debra Lawrence described those who regularly attend the events as appreciative of the efforts. She noted that most of them arrive by foot and that only a few drive up the hill.
“They’re very appreciative,” Lawrence said, “and some of them will come through and say ‘God bless you.’ Others will say, ‘Thank you for coming out and spending your time doing this,’ so they’re very appreciative. We don’t have any issues with anybody that comes. They’ve done really well.”
Pastor Dan Lawrence said the efforts go even further than just simple charity by showing some appreciation to those who often don’t receive much from the community.
“I think it helps people that feel, not necessarily that they are outcasts, but they feel like they’re outcasts,” Dan Lawrence said. “I think it just gives them the opportunity to just be loved and treated like family, and that’s what we do, we love on them. We feed them, yes, of course, but most important is to spend a little time with them and treat them like they’re human beings like the rest of us would like to be treated, and I think that, in itself, makes a lot of difference. I know it’s made a difference in their lives. It may not have changed their lifestyle, but it sure has changed their attitudes about a lot of things, which I think is most important.”
Dan Lawrence said New Covenant also works with other ministries and organizations in the community.
“We work with Pastor John Godby a lot and any extra stuff we got and that just helps, that’s just great to be able to help with other ministries,” Lawrence said. “We don’t want to duplicate anything that’s going on. That’s one reason we do our meal on Thursday — the (Nighbert Memorial United) Methodist Church has been doing their meals on Wednesdays for a long, long time, and so we just want to help complement. We don’t want to overextend. There’s no sense in us all trying to duplicate. We’ll all get worn out if we’re all trying to do the same thing.”
Debra Lawrence noted that baby items that are donated are typically handed off to Nighbert Memorial for use in their Gabriel Project.
Church member Terry “Bear” Lovell simply described himself as a servant.
“People here really are generous, and when they give, we bless others,” Lovell said. “I will say God’s good and that’s what we’re here for: help on the hill, and it’s very important because not just New Covenant Fellowship, but I’d like to see all the churches become involved. I don’t care denomination-wise, that’s not in my vocabulary. If we all come together for the good and just love people where they’re at — that’s what’s important here, and that’s what we do. We love them as they come in. We don’t judge.”
Anyone who wants to donate items or volunteer may contact Debra Lawrence at 304-752-4803 or just show up at New Covenant Fellowship at 300 Kanada St., in Logan. Clothes may be dropped off on-site, but the church can go pick them up if needed.