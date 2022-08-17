Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — One Thursday afternoon in early August, Logan area resident Tammy Baisden was at the New Covenant Fellowship church in Logan picking through clothes. She said she was taking some to a few individuals she knows who were in need.

“... They don’t have transportation and — I’m always one, if I see something they can use, I’ll grab it and take it to them,” Baisden said.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you