CHAPMANVILLE — A man from Henlawson has been charged with malicious wounding after police say he stabbed another man during an altercation in Chapmanville.
Chapmanville Police responded to Tomblin Drive in Chapmanville over the incident on Monday, Jan. 16. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, a male victim was seen sitting on the steps of an apartment with a towel held against the left side of his torso, and when he removed the towel, police say they saw three lacerations on the left side of his abdomen and one laceration to his left triceps area.
After members of the West Virginia State Police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist the investigation, several witnesses stated that the victim had gotten into a physical altercation with Richard Lee Kinser, 33, of Henlawson moments before running downstairs asking for help and for someone to call 911.
Police say they then located a black pocket knife with what is believed to be blood on the blade, along with a can of Longhorn Wintergreen snuff and a lime green toboggan in the area of the east staircase of the apartment building.
Witnesses stated that after the stabbing occurred, Kinser fled down the east staircase and began walking toward Walgreens, located across the railroad tracks from the building.
Kinser was located on Garnett Ave. by Senior Trooper M.R. Miller, where he was taken into custody and transported to the Chapmanville Police Department for processing and questioning.
According to the complaint, Kinser stated that he and the victim had gotten into an altercation. Kinser said the victim had struck him in the head and then he struck him back before “blacking out.”
Police say Kinser further stated that he didn’t remember what occurred until after he was confronted by Senior Trooper Miller.
According to the complaint, Kinser’s wife stated that the altercation had occurred because the victim overheard Kinser being aggressive toward her outside on the second walkway. Kinser’s wife also identified the black knife as hers, and stated that Kinser sometimes carried it with him.
Police are still investigating the incident, according to the criminal complaint.
Kinser was arraigned on a $10,000 10% cash or surety bond by Logan County Magistrate David Adkins and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.