CHAPMANVILLE — A man from Henlawson has been charged with malicious wounding after police say he stabbed another man during an altercation in Chapmanville.

Chapmanville Police responded to Tomblin Drive in Chapmanville over the incident on Monday, Jan. 16. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, a male victim was seen sitting on the steps of an apartment with a towel held against the left side of his torso, and when he removed the towel, police say they saw three lacerations on the left side of his abdomen and one laceration to his left triceps area.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

