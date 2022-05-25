CHAPMANVILLE — Around two years ago, Kaitlyn Davis opened her salon, The Studio, just outside of Chapmanville on the Lincoln Highway. Now, she has expanded the business by opening Southern Sips, which offers herbal loaded tea products.
Davis said around six months ago, she got the idea to begin selling the teas as a way to promote a health-based product alongside her salon. Her idea came to fruition Monday, May 16, when Southern Sips opened inside The Studio.
Davis said the teas — which taste more like fruity drinks rather than tea — contain more natural energy supplements.
“Well first of all, they don’t taste like tea whatsoever,” Davis said. “They are more of like a Kool-Aid. They taste, like, tropical. They’re not like anything tea would taste like, so you’ve got all your energy packed into one. It’s more of a natural energy. It’s nothing artificial. It’s your B vitamins, C vitamins — all of that that actually give you mental focus and a natural boost of energy. You don’t crash off of it.”
Davis said she is excited to bring such products to the Chapmanville area, and even likes it better than coffee.
“I have a special love for it, and I’m a coffee drinker, but I just like the way this makes me feel, personally, and I just feel like I can bring something natural and more healthy into the area,” Davis said. “No calories, no sugar, honestly, it’s just awesome for the area.”
Southern Sips is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every day unless something is going on, at which point a post will be made on their Facebook page. Delivery is also available Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information, visit their page on Facebook or on Instagram @southernsipstea.
As far as her salon goes, The Studio offers eyelash extensions, microshading, lip blush, Invisible Bead Extensions, balayage hair extensions and spray tans. Bookings are made through each beautician’s individual website, and hours depend on bookings.
Davis originally began her business in Gilbert after graduating from Appalachian Beauty School around seven years ago. She and her fiancé, Josh Johnson, bought a home in Chapmanville, and she opened the salon around two years ago.
The Studio, along with Southern Sips, is located at 1680 Lincoln Highway, Chapmanville.