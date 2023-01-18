Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NORFOLK, Va. — Marshall was like the weather this time of year: starting cold, warming up, then going cold again.

The Thundering Herd (9-8 overall, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) fell behind early, rallied to lead, then was outscored 16-7 in the fourth quarter of a 63-56 loss to Old Dominion in women’s basketball Saturday in front of 2,695 spectators at Chartway Arena.

