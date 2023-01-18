NORFOLK, Va. — Marshall was like the weather this time of year: starting cold, warming up, then going cold again.
The Thundering Herd (9-8 overall, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) fell behind early, rallied to lead, then was outscored 16-7 in the fourth quarter of a 63-56 loss to Old Dominion in women’s basketball Saturday in front of 2,695 spectators at Chartway Arena.
“ODU doesn’t get beat here a lot,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “Seven (points) in the fourth quarter isn’t enough. We got bogged down a bit and let them hit a couple of shots.”
Abby Beeman led Marshall with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Roshala Scott came off the bench to score 14 points. Scott, a fifth-year senior guard, had started every game this season until Saturday.
“I felt that was the right thing to do,” Kemper said of playing Scott as a reserve against the Monarchs (12-7, 4-2). “She’s a good player and is important to us.”
Marshall had overcome a 12-point early deficit with a 12-0 run of its own to take a 45-40 lead. Terah Harness scored five consecutive points, all after offensive rebounds, to end the streak. The Herd entered the final period ahead 49-47.
“We didn’t start very well and that’s something we have to figure out,” Kemper said. “We can’t continue to dig insurmountable holes.”
Marshall fell behind early the last four games before rallying. Old Dominion led 10-0 before Scott scored seven points during a 14-2 run.
Amari Young scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Monarchs. Kaye Clark scored 16 points and Jatyjia Jones 12.
Marshall returns to action at 6 p.m. on Thursday when it entertains Troy at Cam Henderson Center.