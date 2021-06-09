CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Police charged a woman after they say she shoplifted $32.81 in merchandise from Dollar General, which was her third shoplifting offense.
According to a felony criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, police responded to Dollar General in Chapmanville on June 2 after a call came into Logan County 911 regarding a shoplifter. When police arrived, they met with Donice Michelle Bennett, 53, of Hewett.
Police say they noticed that Bennett had multiple items from Dollar General, which she admitted to not paying for. The stolen items amounted to $32.81, according to an employee.
Police ran a background check on Bennett through the Logan 911 Center, which showed prior shoplifting convictions in Barboursville on Nov. 28, 2018, and Dec. 19, 2018.
Bennett was charged with shoplifting (third offense) and arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Dwight Williamson. She has since posted bond.
The arresting officers in the case were Patrolman M.C. Dudley and Sgt. C.L. Sammons.