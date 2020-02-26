HUNTINGTON — The long-sought Marshall University baseball stadium will be completed later than anticipated after initial construction bids for the project came in higher than expected, Athletic Director Mike Hamrick reported to the university board of governors athletic committee Wednesday.
“It’s the perfect location,” Hamrick said. “You couldn’t find a better location except for maybe the middle of campus. The remediation of the site has affected us. If we had the site without these issues, we would have half of the stadium built by now.”
The bids for construction of the project were put out in December and came back higher than what the athletic department was comfortable with — about $28 million. The original estimate was between $18 million and $20 million.
The former industrial site along 5th Avenue needs water and sewer lines, along with some utility lines that will need to be relocated. The athletic department is working to address those issues itself before putting the project back out to bid, which Hamrick expects will happen in the spring.
“We are able to move forward on some things because (the Huntington Municipal Development Authority) just purchased the ACF property that allows us a right of way now to continue to work on relocating all those utilities,” Hamrick said. “We are moving full-speed ahead and we hope in the near future to have the project value engineered, have all the utility and site problems resolved and get it back out to bid.”
The completion date was originally set for March 2021, but Hamrick said it’s too early to give a new estimate for completion.
Hamrick said fundraising for the project continues to move forward. Marshall President Jerry Gilbert told the committee the athletic department is also pursuing some federal grants for the project.
The planned 3,000-seat stadium, which can be expanded to 3,500 seats for postseason play, will feature three levels, artificial turf, two full-size batting cages, three locker rooms, a team lounge, an indoor and outdoor club with box suites, and an open and transparent concourse. It is designed by AECOM, an infrastructure firm, which also designed the Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex and the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility.
The stadium will be in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue, a former Flint Group Pigments property.