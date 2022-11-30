HURRICANE, W.Va. — Flu season is here and on track to be severe. Currently, the U.S. is experiencing the highest rate of influenza hospitalizations seen during this time period in the past 10 years.
Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn’t been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, there have been an estimated 730 flu deaths, including at least five children.
The winter flu season usually ramps up in December or January.
“We are seeing more cases than we would expect at this time,” the CDC’s Dr. José Romero said.
A busy flu season is not unexpected. The nation saw two mild seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts have said flu might come back strong as a COVID-weary public has moved away from masks and other measures that tamp the spread of respiratory viruses.
In light of the more severe season, health officials have new flu shot guidance for older adults. The CDC recommends that adults 65 and older get a high-dose — or adjuvanted — flu vaccine this season, according to a news release from the West Virginia Immunization Network. The network is a program of the Center for Rural Health Development, based at 75 Chase Drive in Hurricane, West Virginia.
While anyone can become ill with the flu, older adults are at a higher risk of developing serious complications from the virus. This is because older adults generally do not have immune systems that are as strong as younger, healthier people. By boosting the immune response, the high-dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines offer better protection against flu viruses and are specifically designed for people in this age group.
Higher dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines are the preferred flu vaccine types for people 65 years old and older during the 2022-23 season. All available flu vaccines are quadrivalent, meaning they protect against four different strains of influenza. Choosing the appropriate flu vaccine depends on your age, health history, allergies and other factors that should be discussed with a health care provider.
In addition to vaccination, West Virginians can help stop the spread of the flu and other diseases by washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.