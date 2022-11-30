Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department offers drive-thru flu shots on Sept. 30, 2020, in the parking lot of the health department in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Flu season is here and on track to be severe. Currently, the U.S. is experiencing the highest rate of influenza hospitalizations seen during this time period in the past 10 years.

Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn’t been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, there have been an estimated 730 flu deaths, including at least five children.

